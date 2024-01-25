Latiesha Vassell dies in fatal shooting in Whitfield Town

Latiesha Vassell died fatal shooting with a man who got injured in attack along Ashley Road in Whitfield Town of Kingston on 24 January.

Jamaica: A woman, Latiesha Vassell, lost her life in a fatal shooting with a man who got injured in the attack along Ashley Road in Whitfield Town of Kingston, the capital of Jamaica, on the evening of Wednesday, 24 January, around 7:30 pm.

The deceased victim of the shooting in Whitfield Town is identified with the name of Latiesha Vassell, who was also known as Munchie commonly.

As per the reports, the incident of shooting in Whitfield Town took place when the victim, Latiesha Vassell, and the other male victim were moving along Ashley Road close to a security checkpoint in the community at nearly 7:30 pm.

While both victims were out, suddenly, a motor car travelling on the same route approached where a man was sitting. The man inside the car was armed with a firearm and unexpectedly started shooting in the direction of the victims.

Straight after the shooting attack on the victims, the suspect fled from the place in his vehicle. It is said that the loud sound of the explosion was heard by the residents in the neighbourhood who went for help.

The police department was instantly informed about the shooting incident on Latiesha Vassell and one more victim in Whitfield Town. In response, the officers from the local police station took charge and went to the place.

After visiting the place of the shooting, police officers confirmed the report and took control of the area for early investigation. The police officers found the victims of the shooting, who were bleeding from the gunshot wounds.

Among the victims, Latiesha Vassell was officially declared dead, and the injured man was admitted to the hospital for medical attention, where he got medical treatment and was said to be in stable condition.

The police officers from the Saint Andrew South police department are conducting the investigations and inquiries on the basis of collected evidence and information to trace the suspect involved.

The people of the communities around Whitfield Town and the nation are sharing their opinions on the shooting case of Latiesha Vassell.

People are saying, “When are the people of Jamaica going to stop killing each other? I love my country, but this makes me sick. This is really disappointing. This also raises concerns towards the safety of the society. Our police are doing work and are able to stop many crimes but we need a responsibility from the side of citizens also.”

People are hoping for the betterment of the survivor and the family of the deceased victim. People are also asking for justice and a quick resolution to the case with the arrest of the involved culprit of the shooting.