Las Lomas farmer gets assaulted by known, escapes shooting

57-year-old farmer reported an attack on him by three known suspects and escaped shooting in Las Lomas on 31 January.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 57-year-old farmer reported an incident to the police this week about an attack on him by three known suspects in which he became the victim of a shooting and got beaten badly in Las Lomas, a locality in the central part of Trinidad, on Wednesday, 31 January.

As per the reports, the incident of shooting and assault took place with the victim farmer while he was planting coconuts in the bushy area off Rodney Road in Las Lomas when three men known to him unexpectedly approached him at nearly 5:00 pm.

While the victim farmer was doing his plantation work, the three suspects went to him, among whom one was armed with a firearm, pointed his gun at the side of the head of the farmer and fired a shot.

It is said that immediately after the shooting, other suspects armed themselves with the pitchfork and a Luchet tool from the place and attacked the victim farmer. The farmer got multiple hits in the attack, which led to the breaking of his arm in the assault.

In the statement of the victim farmer, it is mentioned that he heard the suspect talking to kill him on the spot. After hearing about their intention to kill him, the farmer somehow resisted and attempted to escape from the place.

Reportedly, while running to save his life, the victim farmer heard the sound of another explosion of shooting, but anyhow, he successfully managed to run away from the lead of the suspects alive.

The incident of shooting and assault with the victim farmer in Las Lomas was immediately informed to the emergency health services for medical help. The injured victim was instantly transferred to the Mt Hope Hospital, where he received medical treatment.

The police department was also eventually informed about the case, in response to which police officers took charge and recorded the statement of the victim farmer.

The Residents of the nation and the people in the communities around Las Lomas, after hearing about the case of the shooting and assault on the farmer by three known suspects, are sharing their opinions.

People are saying, “There must be any personal rivalry going on between them that led this far. This is not something new we are watching in Trinidad. It can be a land issue or something like this. Anyhow don’t know when all this will stop and why the hell people can’t accept each other and want to kill all. This incident seems very horrifying.”

People are hoping for the betterment of the victim farmer and demand a quick resolution to the case. People are also looking for updates related to the case. Meanwhile, the police officers are conducting an investigation and inquiries related to the case. The reason behind the attack is also a matter to be explored by the police department.