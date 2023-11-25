Lantern Competition set to return in Saint Lucia, know deets

It is known as a wonderful opportunity for team building, creativity and contributing to the joyous atmosphere of the Christmas holidays.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The Lantern Competition is all set to return on the shores of Saint Lucia on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The tourism ministry has also given the call for participation, as the deadline for registration was November 24, 2023.

Cultural Development Foundation said the participants to create the Lantern and register for a chance to win several prizes. Besides this, the foundation has also invited the corporate sector for the 2023 Lantern Competition and said that they can create company lanterns based on the theme," A Nations Christmas Celebration of Light, Peace and Love."

Besides this, the foundation has also invited the corporate sector for the 2023 Lantern Competition and said that they can create company lanterns based on the theme,” A Nations Christmas Celebration of Light, Peace and Love.”

The participants will have to deliver their lanterns to the event venue on or before Saturday, December 2, 2023. The competition day will feature competing teams with each other on this day.

The registration fees for the normal participants are:

XCD $25 per lantern for seniors ages 18 years and over.

XCD $15 per lantern for juniors ages 17 years and under.

Registration fee for the corporate sector is XCD $250.

The awards for the competition have also been announced. The prize will be given as:

For Seniors

The first place in the Lantern Competition will be given a prize money of $800.00.

The participant who will secure the second place in the Lantern Competition will be given prize money of $500.00

The participant who will secure third place in the Lantern Competition will be given prize money of $300.00.

For Juniors

The first place in the Lantern Competition will be given a prize money of $500.00.

The participant who will secure second place in the Lantern Competition will be given prize money of $300.00.

The participant who will secure third place in the Lantern Competition will be given prize money of $200.00.

For more information, the participants will get the information at CDF.

