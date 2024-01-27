Lancers FC, Gros Islet Veterans win semi-finals of 2024 VISI Main Champs

Lancers FC and Gros Islet Veterans won their matches in the semifinals of the 2023/24 VISI Main Championship.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Lancers FC and Gros Islet Veterans won their matches in the semifinals of the 2023/24 VISI Main Championship. In the first semifinal, Lancers FC beat All Blacks – Dennery 2-0, while Gros Islet Veterans defeated Soufriere Veterans 5-1 in the second semifinal.

The Plate Honors and Main Championship final and third-place silverware will be held in Dennery this coming weekend. On Saturday 27th, Laborie Veterans will play Mon Repos Sharks for the third-place silverware, while SLU Metals Central Vieux Fort will play Anse La Raye Veterans for the Plate honors.

On Sunday, the 28th, Soufriere will play All Blacks – Dennery for third-place silverware, while Lancers FC will face Gros Islet Veterans for the championship trophy.

Earlier, the draw for the World Cup qualifying round in North and Central America and the Caribbean was held on Thursday, January 25, 2024. 30 nations will compete in the second round, with 12 teams advancing to join the United States, Mexico, and Canada in the 2026 tournament. Saint Lucia is in Group C alongside Haiti, Curacao, Barbados, and Aruba.

Each nation will play four matches in June 2024 and June 2025. The top two teams in each group will advance to the final round. The final 12 teams will be drawn into three groups of four, and the three group winners will qualify for the tournament.

Saint Lucia is ranked 167th on FIFA’s list and 24th on the CONCACAF list as of December 31, 2023. The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports extended wishes to the team for the great opening. It added,” Good luck to Saint Lucia in their campaign for World Cup Glory in 2026.”

As part of the initiative, Primary school students from different schools in the north and south of Saint Lucia participated in a project on Climate Change and Health Awareness.

The project was organized by the youth group CHANGE in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs – Saint Lucia, and the Saint Lucia Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, and Innovation.

The project aimed to raise awareness among students about the negative impact of climate change on health and encourage them to take action. The students participated in interactive sessions, dance, and exercise to music.