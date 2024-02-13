Lady passenger dies during Royal Caribbean’s nine-month World Cruise

A lady passenger has died while travelling through Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas for a nine-month Ultimate World Cruise on Saturday night.

Caribbean: A lady passenger has died while travelling through Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas for a nine-month Ultimate World Cruise on Saturday night. The death was reported at the time when the vessel was voyaging across Los Angeles.

The news was confirmed by the TikToker and influencer Adita through her profile @aditaml2759. She said that the Ultimate World Cruise has reported its first death at the time when it reached Los Angeles.

She also outlined that the lady was old, and the reason could be heart attack. However, the vessel hasn’t made the clarification on the reason.

Besides this, the lady was a solo traveller on the Royal Caribbean’s cruise vessel, and she passed away while alone in her room. In a statement, the Royal Caribbean added that one of the passengers of Ultimate World Cruise has died during the voyage.

The statement stated that the guests sailing onboard Serenade of the Seas had sadly passed away. It further expressed disappointment and stated that the death was heartbroken and the cruise vessel had been taking effective measures to provide assistance to the guests at this time.

The Royal Caribbean also declined to share further information about the guests due to privacy concerns. It added that the safety protocols will also be addressed to stop such occurring again in the future.

Notably, the Serenade of the Seas commenced its voyage of 160-destination on December 10, 2023 with the departure from Miami. The ship has travelled through multiple destinations such as Brazil, Argentina, and Peru for its first voyage so far.

The ship will now travel through Asia Pacific, the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Europe for its second trip. The journey started on Sunday and will run through September 10, 2024.

Besides this, the Royal Caribbean also announced the adjustments to its travel itinerary and said that the safety of the guests and passengers is their top priority. They are also addressing the issues around the Red Sea and Suez Canal as the vessel will transit through these destinations in May.