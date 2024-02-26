Ladera introduces Dasheene Dining Concept in Saint Lucia

The Ladera Resort Rabot estate, a 17-acre cozy haven in the heart of nature, has introduced Dasheene, their lavish new dining concept.

The Ladera Resort Rabot estate, a 17-acre cozy haven in the heart of nature, has introduced Dasheene, their lavish new dining concept, offering a wide range of Caribbean Cuisines, 37 charming rooms and suites, amid the heart of majestic Pitons along a volcanic ridge, 2,909 ha (7,190 acres) in size, located near the town of Soufrière.

On the Resort premises, each space feels like a sanctuary, giving you mesmerizing views of one of the most beautiful landscapes in the world. It’s a place where you can relax and enjoy the beauty that surrounds the tourists. They are the first to use a three-wall design in their guestrooms, public spaces and restaurants, which also have wide open views. It’s like having a front-row seat to watch Mother Nature’s daily performance in the Pitons.

Ladera Prices start at US $1,290.00 for a Petit Piton Suite including Full Breakfast and Private Airport Transfers. Along with this, it can accommodate private parties which can cater for 10 to 130 people. For the single meal, it offers a range starting from $31 to $50.

Dasheene has recently introduced a new menu of Saint Lucian flavors while continuing to support the local community of farmers and fishermen by sourcing as much as possible from the island’s purveyors, paired with fruit and spices grown on-site at Ladera. Executive Chef Nigel Mitchell continues his award-winning vision for Dasheene with new entrees like Green Fig and Saltfish; Creole Fish and the Saint Lucian Pepper Pot.

An Intimidate Dining Experience awaits in the new Wine Room of Dasheene where guests can enjoy more than 170 meticulously curated options by Chef Nigel’s island-inspired menu (with gluten-free options), sampling the largest selections of wines in Saint Lucia.

Guests can discover the new Hideaway Rum Bar which offers tastings of rums from across the Caribbean, along with a menu of rum-based cocktails.

Now each month, inspired by local tradition, Ladera has introduced a Sunset Fish Fry, launching on Feb 29, this event will take place around the pool deck with the sun setting beyond The Pitons, and Chef Nigel cooking fresh lobsters, fish and vegetables in front of guests with a panorama of live music and cocktails.