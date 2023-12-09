Labour to host Christmas feasts in St Peter’s, St John’s City West

St John's City West and St Peter's will host Christmas Parties under the patronage of Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda - Gaston Browne

Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party is all set to organize Christmas Parties at St Peter’s and St John’s City West constituencies from December 16 to 17, 2023.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne extended warm invitations to the citizens and said that the celebration would enhance their support for local vendors.

The Christmas Parties will feature music, dance, games, a chance to win prizes and open booths for the street vendors to sell their products.

The event at St Peter’s

Christmas Family Fun Day

The Christmas Family Fun Day will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the Parhan Basketball Court, St Peter’s. It is the annual celebration of Christmas, aiming to spread the message of Jesus Christ.

Senator of St Peter’s Rawdon Turner invited the constituents and said that the celebration would begin at 4 pm and run through 8 pm. The event will feature children’s games, a bounce castle, face painting, and cartoon characters.

Turner asserted that the event would bring a huge market for street vendors, local business owners and other service providers. The food, drinks and live entertainment will also be part of the event.

Besides this, Senator Turner will bring the Turner eating competition to the Christmas family fun day under the theme – “Gobble till you wobble.” The winner of the competition will be crowned as the ‘Sultan of Stuffing’ and win a cash prize of $2500.

Event at St John’s City West

Christmas Party

Under the auspices of Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Christmas Pary will be held at Lower North Street, St John’s City West, on Sunday, December 17, 2023. He invited the constituents to the annual celebration and said that the time has come to spread joy and cheer. The party will start at 2 pm.

Prime Minister Browne said that the event will provide an opportunity to focus on the real purpose of the holiday season. It will support the local ventures of the constituency and make them fulfil their ambitions.

Food and Drinks, Face Painting, Santa Claus, Music and live performances will entertain the audience throughout the day.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that the Christmas events will make the small businesses showcase their products on the big stage. He said that it is the time to celebrate the true spirit of Christmas and spread the message of togetherness, love and peace across Antigua and Barbuda.