Labour Party to host “A Winter Wonderland Christmas” at St John’s

Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party is all set to host “A Winter Wonderland Christmas” in St John’s, starting December 21, 2023.

The event hosted by Parliamentary Representative Kerryne Z James will feature Tree Lighting and Hampers Distributions.

The constituency hosts Winter Wonderland every year, intending to celebrate the magical tradition of the community and promote the true spirit of Christmas. The celebration will the staging of two events which are:

Central Christmas Tree Lighting

Under the theme- “A Winter Wonderland,” the event will be held at the Gouyave Gas Station, Central Depradine Street, from 7 pm to 10 pm.

In the celebration, the citizens will participate in the Christmas Tree Lighting and show their artistic skills in decorating the tree. The children will be given toys and special giveaways with the teaching of Jesus Christ.

The stage and community interaction will make citizens engage with each other during the festival.

Christmas Joyful Giving Hampers

Kerryne Z James will also host “Christmas Joyful Giving Hampers” as part of Winter Wonderland on December 24, 2023. She invited the citizens and expressed eagerness to join the tradition of their annual food hamper giveaway in St John.

She said that the event is not merely about distributing hampers, it embodies the profound spirit of generosity and unity that thrives in the community.

James added that the kindness of the citizens is the true spirit of the festive season. She also asked the citizens to attend the event with joyful and warm expressions as Christmas is all about promoting happiness and cheerfulness.

She also lauded the community’s extraordinary strength and warmth. She said, ”I am eagerly waiting to wish everyone in St John a peaceful and joyous Christmas and the event will showcase the unity and spirit of our community.”

The distribution of hampers will be held across the entire constituency. The hampers will be packed with food items and distributed to those most in need. The aim of the initiative is to ensure the joyous and cheerful celebration of Christmas for everyone.

James added,”Let’s unite to make “A Winter Wonderland Christmas in St John 23” a memorable and magical experience for all.”

Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party’s Christmas

The Labour Party celebrates Christmas every year with the hosting of several feasts, carnivals and children’s shows. The aim of these celebrations is to enhance the community engagements and support the small businesses.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda- Gaston Browne, said that the events are important to make the festive occasion memorable and joyous for everyone in the country.