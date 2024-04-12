L’ Express des Îles to launch biggest-ever vessel for inter-island connection

L’ Express des Îles is all set to launch the inter-island ferry service for the Caribbean seas with the biggest-ever vessel.

In the press release, the company announced the details of the service and said that the aim of the vessel is to redefine and enhance the tourism sector in the Caribbean region. The vessel will empower the tourism economy and generate new opportunities for the sailors, visitors, and locals of the region.

The vessel is built with world-class facilities and provided operation excellence through the advanced stabilization system and other requirements. It is a 60-metre-long catamaran with the proper air conditioning system and manufactured in a Norway shipyard.

The new ship would also contain a duty-free retail area as well as food and beverage outlets, aiming to enhance the travel experience of the visitors. With the efficient seating capacity, the new vessel is built to carry around 428 passengers. It is also manufactured to accommodate the vehicles and transport them from one to another.

The seating capacity and vehicle accommodation will provide a unique appearance to the vessel and aim to enhance its sailing across the Caribbean Sea. The vessels would provide service to several countries, including Dominica, Saint Lucia, Martinique and others accordingly.

Through the service, the vessel would enhance its footprints in the region and provide opportunities to the local citizens who will showcase their products. The company has also been focusing on stimulating the growth and employment opportunities for the locals in the Caribbean with the different services including the Marie-Galante line and international line to Dominica, Martinique and Saint Lucia.

President of L’ Express des Îles- Moritz Bruns added that their commitment is to improve the connection across the Caribbean and provide several job opportunities to the people, aiming to promote the developing future for the community.

L’ Express des Îles is a Guadeloupe-based ferry company that has been operating for 37 years. During the initial phase, the company used to provide rapid transport service between Guadeloupe, Les Saintes, Marie Galante, and French overseas territories.

The ferry had expanded its services to Martinique and Dominica in 1989 and the service has been extended to Saint Lucia in 1994. The German group, FRS has started operating 60 ships in 40 countries in 2024 which bought L’ Express des Îles.

The vessel is seen as a landmark opportunity for the Caribbean countries to enhance the business for local products from the international market. It would also be helpful in generating direct jobs for the sailors, captains and people who work at the ports in different countries.