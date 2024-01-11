Know here: Week 8 fixtures of TT Premier League

The match week 8 is going to commence from Friday, 12th January 2024 and will conclude on Sunday, 14th January 2024

The match week 8 of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier League is going to commence on Friday, 12th January 2024 and will conclude on Sunday, 14th January 2024.

Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League has successfully completed the matches of week 7 is gearing up for the matches that are going to commence for week 8.

4 Matches are scheduled for Friday, 12th January 2024, as follows:

Club Sando will compete against Point Fortin Civic at 3:30 Pm in Larry Gomes Stadium FC Phoenix 1976 will compete against Central Football Club at 6:00 PM in Dwight Yorke Stadium. Defence Force football club will be competing against Terminix La Horquetta Rangers at 6:00 PM in Police Barracks. Police Football Club will compete against AC Port of Spain at 8:10 PM in Police Barracks.

1 match has been scheduled for Sunday, 14th January 2024

S.F.C will compete against Morvant Caledonia at 6:00 Pm in Arima Velodrome

Eagles Football Club: BYE

Here are the results of the Week 7 Matches:

Sando Football Club won the match against FC Phoenix with the score of 2-0 . Point Fortin Civic won the match against P.S.F.C with the score of 2-1. Police Football Club won the match against Morvant Caledonia Defence Force Football Club won the match against AC Port of Spain with the score of 1-0. Terminix La Horquetta Rangers won the match against Eagles Football club with the score of 3-0. Central Football Club – BYE

Standing of teams at 8th January 2024