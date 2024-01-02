Know here: Week 5 results of Antigua Premier League

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association is conducting matches for week 5 of the Antigua Premier League.

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association is conducting matches for week 5 of the Antigua Premier League. The results of matches played in week 5 of the Antigua Premier League have been announced.

7 matches were scheduled at ABFA Technical Center.

The results of 3 matches played on Saturday, 30th December 2023 are as follows:

Garden stars won against Swetes Football Club in the first match with a score of 1-0.

Goal scorer of garden stars: Karique Knight 80’

Willikies Football Club won against Empire Football Club in the second match with the score of 2-1.

Goal scorer of Willikies FC:

James Simon 55’

Mekhi Scotland 90’ (+5)

Goal scorer of Empire FC:

Shemar Scott 68’

Greenbay Hoppers FC won the match against S.A.P with the score of 4-2.

Goal Scorer of Greenbay Hoppers:

Amiel Joseph 12’

Eugine Kirwan 24’

Javorn Stevens 67’

Kayeem Hughes 90’ (+6’) (OG)

Goal scorer of S.A.P

Peter Byers 1’

Javauhn Parker 36’

Results of matches played on Sunday, 31st December 2023.

John Hughes Sports club and Villa Lions ended the match in a draw with the score of 2-2 each .

Goal scorer of John Hughes Sports Club :

Deno Bryan 45’ (+3)

Hanel Burrell 71’

Goal scorer of Villa Lions

Eroy Gonsalves 46’

Joylan Sinclair 53’

All saints United won the match against Green city fooball club with the score of 4-0

Goal scorer of All Sainst United

Nazir McBurnette 6’, 45’ (+3)

D’ Andre Bishop 31’

Malcolm Stewart 90’ (+6)

Grenades Football Club won the match against Pigotts Sports club with the score of 4-1.

Goal scorer of Grenades Football club :

Leaus Henville 5’ , 10’

Quinton Griffith 42’ , 52’

Goal scorer of Pigotts Sports club :

Keon Greene 77’

Ottos rangers will be competing against Old Road at 6:00pm on Tuesday, 2nd January 2024.