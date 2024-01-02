Know here: Week 5 results of Antigua Premier League

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association is conducting matches for week 5 of the Antigua Premier League. 

Week 5 of Antigua Premier league
Antigua and Barbuda Football Association is conducting matches for week 5 of the Antigua Premier League.  The results of matches played in week 5 of the Antigua Premier League have been announced.

7 matches were scheduled at ABFA Technical Center.

The results of 3 matches played on Saturday, 30th December 2023 are as follows:

  1. Garden stars won against Swetes Football Club in the first match with a score of 1-0.
  • Goal scorer of garden stars: Karique Knight 80’
  1. Willikies Football Club won against Empire Football Club in the second match with the score of 2-1.
  • Goal scorer of Willikies FC:

James Simon 55’

Mekhi Scotland 90’ (+5)

  • Goal scorer of Empire FC:

Shemar Scott 68’

  1. Greenbay Hoppers FC won the match against S.A.P with the score of 4-2.
  • Goal Scorer of Greenbay Hoppers:

Amiel Joseph 12’

Eugine Kirwan 24’

Javorn Stevens 67’

Kayeem Hughes 90’ (+6’) (OG)

  • Goal scorer of S.A.P

Peter Byers 1’

Javauhn Parker 36’

Results of matches played on Sunday, 31st December 2023.

  1. John Hughes Sports club and Villa Lions ended the match in a draw with the score of 2-2 each .
  • Goal scorer of John Hughes Sports Club :

Deno Bryan 45’ (+3)

Hanel Burrell 71’

  • Goal scorer of Villa Lions

Eroy Gonsalves 46’

Joylan Sinclair 53’

  1. All saints United won the match against Green city fooball club with the score of 4-0
  • Goal scorer of All Sainst United

Nazir McBurnette 6’, 45’ (+3)

D’ Andre Bishop 31’

Malcolm Stewart 90’ (+6)

  1. Grenades Football Club won the match against Pigotts Sports club with the score of 4-1.
  • Goal scorer of Grenades Football club :

Leaus Henville 5’ , 10’

Quinton Griffith 42’ , 52’

  • Goal scorer of Pigotts Sports club :

Keon Greene 77’

Ottos rangers will be competing against Old Road at 6:00pm on Tuesday, 2nd January 2024.

