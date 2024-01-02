Know here: Week 5 results of Antigua Premier League

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association is conducting matches for week 5 of the Antigua Premier League. The results of matches played in week 5 of the Antigua Premier League have been announced.
7 matches were scheduled at ABFA Technical Center.
The results of 3 matches played on Saturday, 30th December 2023 are as follows:
- Garden stars won against Swetes Football Club in the first match with a score of 1-0.
- Goal scorer of garden stars: Karique Knight 80’
- Willikies Football Club won against Empire Football Club in the second match with the score of 2-1.
- Goal scorer of Willikies FC:
James Simon 55’
Mekhi Scotland 90’ (+5)
- Goal scorer of Empire FC:
Shemar Scott 68’
- Greenbay Hoppers FC won the match against S.A.P with the score of 4-2.
- Goal Scorer of Greenbay Hoppers:
Amiel Joseph 12’
Eugine Kirwan 24’
Javorn Stevens 67’
Kayeem Hughes 90’ (+6’) (OG)
- Goal scorer of S.A.P
Peter Byers 1’
Javauhn Parker 36’
Results of matches played on Sunday, 31st December 2023.
- John Hughes Sports club and Villa Lions ended the match in a draw with the score of 2-2 each .
- Goal scorer of John Hughes Sports Club :
Deno Bryan 45’ (+3)
Hanel Burrell 71’
- Goal scorer of Villa Lions
Eroy Gonsalves 46’
Joylan Sinclair 53’
- All saints United won the match against Green city fooball club with the score of 4-0
- Goal scorer of All Sainst United
Nazir McBurnette 6’, 45’ (+3)
D’ Andre Bishop 31’
Malcolm Stewart 90’ (+6)
- Grenades Football Club won the match against Pigotts Sports club with the score of 4-1.
- Goal scorer of Grenades Football club :
Leaus Henville 5’ , 10’
Quinton Griffith 42’ , 52’
- Goal scorer of Pigotts Sports club :
Keon Greene 77’
Ottos rangers will be competing against Old Road at 6:00pm on Tuesday, 2nd January 2024.