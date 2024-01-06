Know here: Updated calendar of Mas Dominic Carnival 2024

The calendar of events to be held in the Mas Dominic – The real Mas Carnival 2024 has been updated , know details

Mas Dominic – The real Mas Carnival 2024
Mas Dominic – The real Mas Carnival 2024

The calendar of events to be held in the Mas Dominic – The real Mas Carnival 2024 has been updated. The events are scheduled from 6th January 2024 to 14th February 2024.

January 2024

6th January 2024: Opening of the carnival

9th January 2024: jazz in the city carnival edition

10th January 2024: stardom tent opening night

11th January 2024 :

  • Mas camp Calypso tent
  • Reggae on the boardwalk

12th January 2024: Miss OECS Pageant

13th January 2024 :

16th January 2024: jazz in the city carnival edition

17th January 2024: stardom tent ( royalty night and sponsors )

18th January 2024: reggae on the boardwalk

19th January 2024: mas camp calypso tent

20th January 2024 :

  • Pan in the city
  • St . Joseph Village Carnival

23 January 2024: Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

24th January 2024: stardom tent (calypso tug of war )

25th January 2024 :

  • Mas Camp Calypso Tent
  • Reggae on the boardwalk

26th January 2024 : Junior Calypso Bouyon Monarch

27th January 2024 :

  • Calypso semi-finals
  • Grand Bay Village Carnival

28th January 2024: Carnival Princess show

30th January 2024: Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

31st January 2024: stardom tent ( celebrity night)

February 2024

1st February 2024: Reggae on the boardwalk

2nd January 2024: Mas Camp Calypso Tent

3rd February 2024:

  • Stardom Tent (clash of the Tents)
  • Mas Camp Calypso Tent
  • AMP”D Glow party
  • Marigot Village carnival

4th February 2024

  • Mahaut Village Carnival
  • Miss Teen Dominica
  • Wine Down

5th February 2024: Lagoon Street Jump Up

6th February 2024:

  • Bouyon Day
  • Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

7th February 2024: stardom tent (Monarch of the tent)

8th February 2024 :

  • Mas Camp Calypso Tent
  • Reggae on the boardwalk
  • Carnival Gopwell – the after party
  • MISS DOMINICA PAGEANT

9th February 2024 :

  • Sunrise
  • Drift – the Barge Boat Party

10th February 2024 :

  • Calypso grand finals
  • Stranded @ The Beach” The Bikini Special!
  • Viva La Carnival

11th February 2024

  • Pinknic
  • Mini Carnival Bod La Mer
  • Opulence
  • Rotary Club, Original Carnival Souse Punch
  • Kiddies Carnival

12th February 2024

  • Lumi nation
  • Setwah Jouvert
  • Pulse Jouvert: Immortals

12th January 2024: CARNIVAL MONDAY

Jouve

  • Youth Mas
  • Old time sake
  • Traditional Monday

T-shirt Bands:

  • Mega Monday
  • Crazy mess
  • Klubird

13th January 2024 : CARNIVAL TUESDAY

  • Traditional parade
  • Winners parade
  • Pulse experience
  • Hysteria Mas
  • Fantacy tribe
  • Amnesia
  • Thunderbird
  • Afrikulture Stilt Walkers

14th February 2024: Tewe Vaval

  • Reggae on the Boardwalk

15th February 2024: Reggae on the boardwalk

17th February 2024: 3rd Annual Last Lap Malkase (Glow edition) 4.0

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR