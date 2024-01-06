Know here: Updated calendar of Mas Dominic Carnival 2024

The calendar of events to be held in the Mas Dominic – The real Mas Carnival 2024 has been updated , know details

The calendar of events to be held in the Mas Dominic – The real Mas Carnival 2024 has been updated. The events are scheduled from 6th January 2024 to 14th February 2024.

January 2024

6th January 2024: Opening of the carnival

9th January 2024: jazz in the city carnival edition

10th January 2024: stardom tent opening night

11th January 2024 :

Mas camp Calypso tent

Reggae on the boardwalk

12th January 2024: Miss OECS Pageant

13th January 2024 :

Ole Mas festival

Portsmouth town carnival

Calypso Quarter Finals

16th January 2024: jazz in the city carnival edition

17th January 2024: stardom tent ( royalty night and sponsors )

18th January 2024: reggae on the boardwalk

19th January 2024: mas camp calypso tent

20th January 2024 :

Pan in the city

St . Joseph Village Carnival

23 January 2024: Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

24th January 2024: stardom tent (calypso tug of war )

25th January 2024 :

Mas Camp Calypso Tent

Reggae on the boardwalk

26th January 2024 : Junior Calypso Bouyon Monarch

27th January 2024 :

Calypso semi-finals

Grand Bay Village Carnival

28th January 2024: Carnival Princess show

30th January 2024: Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

31st January 2024: stardom tent ( celebrity night)

February 2024

1st February 2024: Reggae on the boardwalk

2nd January 2024: Mas Camp Calypso Tent

3rd February 2024:

Stardom Tent (clash of the Tents)

Mas Camp Calypso Tent

AMP”D Glow party

Marigot Village carnival

4th February 2024

Mahaut Village Carnival

Miss Teen Dominica

Wine Down

5th February 2024: Lagoon Street Jump Up

6th February 2024:

Bouyon Day

Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

7th February 2024: stardom tent (Monarch of the tent)

8th February 2024 :

Mas Camp Calypso Tent

Reggae on the boardwalk

Carnival Gopwell – the after party

MISS DOMINICA PAGEANT

9th February 2024 :

Sunrise

Drift – the Barge Boat Party

10th February 2024 :

Calypso grand finals

Stranded @ The Beach” The Bikini Special!

Viva La Carnival

11th February 2024

Pinknic

Mini Carnival Bod La Mer

Opulence

Rotary Club, Original Carnival Souse Punch

Kiddies Carnival

12th February 2024

Lumi nation

Setwah Jouvert

Pulse Jouvert: Immortals

12th January 2024: CARNIVAL MONDAY

Jouve

Youth Mas

Old time sake

Traditional Monday

T-shirt Bands:

Mega Monday

Crazy mess

Klubird

13th January 2024 : CARNIVAL TUESDAY

Traditional parade

Winners parade

Pulse experience

Hysteria Mas

Fantacy tribe

Amnesia

Thunderbird

Afrikulture Stilt Walkers

14th February 2024: Tewe Vaval

Reggae on the Boardwalk

15th February 2024: Reggae on the boardwalk

17th February 2024: 3rd Annual Last Lap Malkase (Glow edition) 4.0