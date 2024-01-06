Know here: Updated calendar of Mas Dominic Carnival 2024

The calendar of events to be held in the Mas Dominic – The real Mas Carnival 2024 has been updated. The events are scheduled from 6th January 2024 to 14th February 2024.
January 2024
6th January 2024: Opening of the carnival
9th January 2024: jazz in the city carnival edition
10th January 2024: stardom tent opening night
11th January 2024 :
- Mas camp Calypso tent
- Reggae on the boardwalk
12th January 2024: Miss OECS Pageant
13th January 2024 :
- Ole Mas festival
- Portsmouth town carnival
- Calypso Quarter Finals
16th January 2024: jazz in the city carnival edition
17th January 2024: stardom tent ( royalty night and sponsors )
18th January 2024: reggae on the boardwalk
19th January 2024: mas camp calypso tent
20th January 2024 :
- Pan in the city
- St . Joseph Village Carnival
23 January 2024: Jazz in the City Carnival Edition
24th January 2024: stardom tent (calypso tug of war )
25th January 2024 :
- Mas Camp Calypso Tent
- Reggae on the boardwalk
26th January 2024 : Junior Calypso Bouyon Monarch
27th January 2024 :
- Calypso semi-finals
- Grand Bay Village Carnival
28th January 2024: Carnival Princess show
30th January 2024: Jazz in the City Carnival Edition
31st January 2024: stardom tent ( celebrity night)
February 2024
1st February 2024: Reggae on the boardwalk
2nd January 2024: Mas Camp Calypso Tent
3rd February 2024:
- Stardom Tent (clash of the Tents)
- Mas Camp Calypso Tent
- AMP”D Glow party
- Marigot Village carnival
4th February 2024
- Mahaut Village Carnival
- Miss Teen Dominica
- Wine Down
5th February 2024: Lagoon Street Jump Up
6th February 2024:
- Bouyon Day
- Jazz in the City Carnival Edition
7th February 2024: stardom tent (Monarch of the tent)
8th February 2024 :
- Mas Camp Calypso Tent
- Reggae on the boardwalk
- Carnival Gopwell – the after party
- MISS DOMINICA PAGEANT
9th February 2024 :
- Sunrise
- Drift – the Barge Boat Party
10th February 2024 :
- Calypso grand finals
- Stranded @ The Beach” The Bikini Special!
- Viva La Carnival
11th February 2024
- Pinknic
- Mini Carnival Bod La Mer
- Opulence
- Rotary Club, Original Carnival Souse Punch
- Kiddies Carnival
12th February 2024
- Lumi nation
- Setwah Jouvert
- Pulse Jouvert: Immortals
12th January 2024: CARNIVAL MONDAY
Jouve
- Youth Mas
- Old time sake
- Traditional Monday
T-shirt Bands:
- Mega Monday
- Crazy mess
- Klubird
13th January 2024 : CARNIVAL TUESDAY
- Traditional parade
- Winners parade
- Pulse experience
- Hysteria Mas
- Fantacy tribe
- Amnesia
- Thunderbird
- Afrikulture Stilt Walkers
14th February 2024: Tewe Vaval
- Reggae on the Boardwalk
15th February 2024: Reggae on the boardwalk
17th February 2024: 3rd Annual Last Lap Malkase (Glow edition) 4.0