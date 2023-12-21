Know here: Upcoming Parang events in Trinidad and Tobago

Various parang events are being organised in Trinidad and Tobago on the occasion of Christmas , Know details

The spirit of parang continues to shine in Trinidad and Tobago. Various parang events are being organised in Trinidad and Tobago on the occasion of Christmas.

Parang music is a traditional part of a Trinbagonian Christmas. Every year parang events are hosted during the months of September to January.

Some upcoming Parang events in Trinidad and Tobago are:

Rising Star Restaurant and Grill is presenting the “La Familia De Carmona Y Amigos” on Friday, 22 nd December 2023.

The Arima Christmas Village Expo is hosting the "Soca Parang Pan Calypso Gospel Music" from 22nd to 24th December 2023 at the Arima Amphitheater.

The Beer Station is hosting the "Grand Parang Lime" featuring Le Familia De Carmona Y Amigos on Saturday, 23rd December 2023 at 51A Aranguez Main Road. The event is to commence at 8PM.

Itz Rome is presenting the "Parang with Rome Event" on Saturday, 23rd December 2023 from 8PM to 2AM at the Cipriani Labour College, Valsayn. Performances will be given by Rome, Baron, Scrunter Destra, Crazy, Marcia Miranda.

"Parangthon on the Venue" event is being hosted in Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday, 23rd December 2023.

It is a style of music that is synonymous with the Christmas season in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Parang music originated from Venezuela and is the official music of Christmas in Trinidad and Tobago. The Venezuelan migrants who were Spanish, Amerindian, Mestizo, Pardo and African heritage brought Parang music to Trinidad and Tobago.

This popular folk form of music has evolved over time. The parang music was performed from house to house and on large corporate stages. Parang music is highlighted in competitions and festivals during Christmas in Trinidad and Tobago.

Parang bands consisted of four to six singers in a group and were known as Parenderos. They were accompanied by the Musicians who played a wide variety of instruments, including Guitar, Cello, Mandolin, Cuatro, Violin, Maracs, Clapper, Box Bass, Tambourine, Scratcher (Guiro), Clapper, Wood Block Pollitos, Tiple, and the Toc-Toc (Claves).