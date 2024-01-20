Know here: Upcoming events to be held in Nevis

A number of Events are scheduled to take place in Nevis. Here are few of them:
- The Yatch Man Grill is hosting the live on beach event where the Greenhouse band will be performing on Sunday, 28th January 2024 from 6 PM to 9 PM.
- The Island Buzz Tours are hosting the E-Scooter Charlestown Fun and tour. The age-eligible for the tour is 16+. A group of a maximum of 5 people can enjoy the tour.
- Prices for the tour are as follows:
- Rate 20$ USD / $50 EC – 1 hour of fun
- Rate 30$ USD / 80$ EC- 1 hour tour
- 869 Sports Bar and Grill are organising Karaoke Saturdays, where the guests can enjoy karaoke performances until 8 PM
- Blu Waves Water taxis and charters are now offering Snorkelling trips. They are organising Private excursions for up to 12 adults. The snorkelling trips are starting from $49 US per person. Light refreshments will also be served.
- The Queen City Bar and Grill are organising Flatbread Fridays where the meat lovers chicken carbonara will be served at $38 EC from 4 PM to 7 PM.
- Ice Cream Shack is open from Monday to Sunday from 11:00 AM until Sunset. They are offering a wide variety of Ice cream flavours including strawberry, Pistachio, chocolate, vanilla, coconut and also dairy free strawberry and Pistachio.
- Swim to Win are introducing the Swim to Win Sundays at $120 XCD where 1 hour of swim lesson will be given for children and adults. The excursion will commence from 11 February 2024 and conclude on 17th March 2024. The lessons will be taking place from 2 Pm onwards. Anyone above the age of 6 can register for the excursion which will take place at the Yatchman Hamilton beach, cotton ground.
- The Parpa’s Grill have introduced their Saturday Menu which are served from midday. The menu is as follows:
Soups at $150 / $20.00 / $25.00
- Chicken soup with coconut dumplings
- Bull foot soup
- Pig Foot and red peas Soup
Cook Up:
- Cook up with pork – $15.00/$25.00
- Cook up without pork – $10.00/ $20.00
On the Grill:
- Fish with ground provisions
- Dried grill fish
- Stuffed shell fish
- Lobster with a creamy butter sauce
Also available:
- A wide variety of local drinks
- Island Buzz Tours are offering the sea scooter snorkelling excursion at $30 USD per person for 1 hour. The attendees will explore the marine life and Caribbean sea side of Nevis. Both swimmers and non swimmers registrations are accepted.
- Island Buzz tours offers the following excursions:
Nevis trails
- Nevis Peak Hike
- Nevis waterfalls hike
- Montravers Forest Hike/walk
- Saddle Hill Hike/ Walk
- Bush Hill estate Hike/ walk
- Round Hill Sightseeing Walk
- Atlantic Sea sidewalk
- Zion Hillside Hike
St Kitts Trails
- Liamuiga Hike
- Dos D’Anse Pond Hike
- Kitts Waterfalls Hike
- Inter Island trips
Nevis tours
- Scenic Island Tour / Full Island
- Sun, Sea and sand tour
- Arts, Craft and Boutique Tour
- Rum Tour
- Nevis Cuisine Class
- The Island Life Experience Tour
St Kitts tours
- Sightseeing Island tour
- Tour to Brimstone Hill
Nevis Excursions
- Sea Scooter Snorkelling
- E-Scooter Fun and tour
- FPS paintball and gel blaster Game