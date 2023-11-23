Know here the updated Sugar Mas 52 Calendar 2023-24

The Sugar Mas 52 private event calendar and national event calendar has been updated for the St Kitts and Nevis national carnival 2023-24 .

The private event Calender for the Sugarmas, St Kitts and Nevis national carnival 2023-24 itinerary is as follows :

Sunday, 3rd December 2023

  • Erica Edwards & Shadan Pro MGMT – A Meri Eri Christmas

Sunday, 10th December 2023

  • SKN Poker Run

Friday, 15th December 2023

  • DJ Tero ENT. – Silent Night

Saturday, 16th December 2023 – Tuesday,02 Jan 2024

  • Studyit On De Block (Downtown Bassterre)

Saturday, 16th December 2023

  • The Vision Concert Orchestra – A Visionary Holiday Extravaganza
  • T.LV- Ties and Tiaras Family Gala
  • SOCACIZE

Sunday,17th & 24th December 2023

  • Wholesome Family Ent
  • Festival of Lights

Monday,18th December 2023

  • ASAP Glow Parade

Wednesday,20th December 2023

  • Ministry of Agriculture Night Market

Friday, 22nd December 2023

  • Canejuice Carnival Love Fest Pure Bliss

Saturday,23 December 2023

  • Canejuice Carnival Love Fest Soca Vengeance

Sunday, 24th December 2023

  • Carambola boozy brunch
  • Bacchanal Chasers- Aktivate Boat Ride

Tuesday, 26th December 2023

  • Sandy Point Benevolent Society – 11th Annual Awards Gala

Wednesday,27th December 2023

  • Bacchanal Kingdom- Bacchanal sundown
  • Luxe Carnival-Luxe & Friends Welcome Party

Friday,29th December 2023

  • DJ Tero ENT -Sunset, Wild Safari
  • Grand Masters Band- Green Valley Pub Home Coming

Saturday,30th December 2023

  • Baadlife ENT.- Top Off Brunch
  • Hayness Smith Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant
  • Inception Midnight Brunch- A Futuristic Escape

Sunday, 31st December 2023

  • Rotary Club of Liamuiga- New Years Eve Gala
  • Tidal Promotions – Anchored

Monday,01 January 2024

  • Fete Ready – The Carnival Experience

Tuesday, 02 January 2024

  • Fete Ready- The Carnival Experience

Friday,05 January 2024

  • ABCpromos – Jou – Rade

 

The National Events Calender for the Sugarmas, St Kitts and Nevis national carnival 2023-24 itinerary is as follows:

Pre-events:

Saturday ,25th November 2023

  • Sugarmas Awards

Friday,1 December 2023

  • Skelec Power Soca – Monarch Eliminations

Saturday, 2 December 2023 and Sunday 03 December 2023

  • Senior Calypso Monarch Elimination 1&2

Monday 04 December 2023 – Thursday 07 December 2023

  • In The Spirit of Christmas

Friday 08 December 2023

  • Festive Friday

Sunday 10 December 2023

  • The Cable and Green House Band Junior Calypso Show

Wednesday 13 December 2023

  • Minister Cocktail Reception

Thursday 14th December 2023

  • Senior Calypso Monarch Semi Finals

Carnival events:

Friday 15th December 2023

  • Opening of National Carnival

Sunday 17th December 2023

  • Sugarmas Rock the Runway

Tuesday 19th December 2023

  • Republic Bank Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis pageant

Wednesday 20th December 2023

  • Folklore Galore

Thursday 21 December 2023

  • Skelec Power Soca Monarch Finals

Saturday 23rd December 2023

  • Creative Economy- Midnight Escape Street Festival

Tuesday 26th December 2023

  • J’OUVERT

Wednesday 27th December 2023

  • First Federal Credit Union Panorama Competition

Thursday 28th December 2023

  • Miss St Kitts and & Nevis Queen pageant

Friday 29th December 2023

  • Senior calypso monarch finals

Saturday 30th December 2023

  • National juniors’ carnival parade

Monday 01 January 2024

  • Grand carnival parade

Tuesday 02 January 2024

  • Grand carnival parade last lap

