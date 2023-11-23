Know here the updated Sugar Mas 52 Calendar 2023-24

The Sugar Mas 52 private event calendar and national event calendar has been updated for the St Kitts and Nevis national carnival 2023-24

The private event Calender for the Sugarmas, St Kitts and Nevis national carnival 2023-24 itinerary is as follows :

Sunday, 3rd December 2023

Erica Edwards & Shadan Pro MGMT – A Meri Eri Christmas

Sunday, 10th December 2023

SKN Poker Run

Friday, 15th December 2023

DJ Tero ENT. – Silent Night

Saturday, 16th December 2023 – Tuesday,02 Jan 2024

Studyit On De Block (Downtown Bassterre)

Saturday, 16th December 2023

The Vision Concert Orchestra – A Visionary Holiday Extravaganza

T.LV- Ties and Tiaras Family Gala

SOCACIZE

Sunday,17th & 24th December 2023

Wholesome Family Ent

Festival of Lights

Monday,18th December 2023

ASAP Glow Parade

Wednesday,20th December 2023

Ministry of Agriculture Night Market

Friday, 22nd December 2023

Canejuice Carnival Love Fest Pure Bliss

Saturday,23 December 2023

Canejuice Carnival Love Fest Soca Vengeance

Sunday, 24th December 2023

Carambola boozy brunch

Bacchanal Chasers- Aktivate Boat Ride

Tuesday, 26th December 2023

Sandy Point Benevolent Society – 11th Annual Awards Gala

Wednesday,27th December 2023

Bacchanal Kingdom- Bacchanal sundown

Luxe Carnival-Luxe & Friends Welcome Party

Friday,29th December 2023

DJ Tero ENT -Sunset, Wild Safari

Grand Masters Band- Green Valley Pub Home Coming

Saturday,30th December 2023

Baadlife ENT.- Top Off Brunch

Hayness Smith Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant

Inception Midnight Brunch- A Futuristic Escape

Sunday, 31st December 2023

Rotary Club of Liamuiga- New Years Eve Gala

Tidal Promotions – Anchored

Monday,01 January 2024

Fete Ready – The Carnival Experience

Tuesday, 02 January 2024

Fete Ready- The Carnival Experience

Friday,05 January 2024

ABCpromos – Jou – Rade

The National Events Calender for the Sugarmas, St Kitts and Nevis national carnival 2023-24 itinerary is as follows:

Pre-events:

Saturday ,25th November 2023

Sugarmas Awards

Friday,1 December 2023

Skelec Power Soca – Monarch Eliminations

Saturday, 2 December 2023 and Sunday 03 December 2023

Senior Calypso Monarch Elimination 1&2

Monday 04 December 2023 – Thursday 07 December 2023

In The Spirit of Christmas

Friday 08 December 2023

Festive Friday

Sunday 10 December 2023

The Cable and Green House Band Junior Calypso Show

Wednesday 13 December 2023

Minister Cocktail Reception

Thursday 14th December 2023

Senior Calypso Monarch Semi Finals

Carnival events:

Friday 15th December 2023

Opening of National Carnival

Sunday 17th December 2023

Sugarmas Rock the Runway

Tuesday 19th December 2023

Republic Bank Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis pageant

Wednesday 20th December 2023

Folklore Galore

Thursday 21 December 2023

Skelec Power Soca Monarch Finals

Saturday 23rd December 2023

Creative Economy- Midnight Escape Street Festival

Tuesday 26th December 2023

J’OUVERT

Wednesday 27th December 2023

First Federal Credit Union Panorama Competition

Thursday 28th December 2023

Miss St Kitts and & Nevis Queen pageant

Friday 29th December 2023

Senior calypso monarch finals

Saturday 30th December 2023

National juniors’ carnival parade

Monday 01 January 2024

Grand carnival parade

Tuesday 02 January 2024

Grand carnival parade last lap