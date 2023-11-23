Know here the updated Sugar Mas 52 Calendar 2023-24

The Sugar Mas 52 private event calendar and national event calendar has been updated for the St Kitts and Nevis national carnival 2023-24 .
The private event Calender for the Sugarmas, St Kitts and Nevis national carnival 2023-24 itinerary is as follows :
Sunday, 3rd December 2023
- Erica Edwards & Shadan Pro MGMT – A Meri Eri Christmas
Sunday, 10th December 2023
- SKN Poker Run
Friday, 15th December 2023
- DJ Tero ENT. – Silent Night
Saturday, 16th December 2023 – Tuesday,02 Jan 2024
- Studyit On De Block (Downtown Bassterre)
Saturday, 16th December 2023
- The Vision Concert Orchestra – A Visionary Holiday Extravaganza
- T.LV- Ties and Tiaras Family Gala
- SOCACIZE
Sunday,17th & 24th December 2023
- Wholesome Family Ent
- Festival of Lights
Monday,18th December 2023
- ASAP Glow Parade
Wednesday,20th December 2023
- Ministry of Agriculture Night Market
Friday, 22nd December 2023
- Canejuice Carnival Love Fest Pure Bliss
Saturday,23 December 2023
- Canejuice Carnival Love Fest Soca Vengeance
Sunday, 24th December 2023
- Carambola boozy brunch
- Bacchanal Chasers- Aktivate Boat Ride
Tuesday, 26th December 2023
- Sandy Point Benevolent Society – 11th Annual Awards Gala
Wednesday,27th December 2023
- Bacchanal Kingdom- Bacchanal sundown
- Luxe Carnival-Luxe & Friends Welcome Party
Friday,29th December 2023
- DJ Tero ENT -Sunset, Wild Safari
- Grand Masters Band- Green Valley Pub Home Coming
Saturday,30th December 2023
- Baadlife ENT.- Top Off Brunch
- Hayness Smith Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant
- Inception Midnight Brunch- A Futuristic Escape
Sunday, 31st December 2023
- Rotary Club of Liamuiga- New Years Eve Gala
- Tidal Promotions – Anchored
Monday,01 January 2024
- Fete Ready – The Carnival Experience
Tuesday, 02 January 2024
- Fete Ready- The Carnival Experience
Friday,05 January 2024
- ABCpromos – Jou – Rade
The National Events Calender for the Sugarmas, St Kitts and Nevis national carnival 2023-24 itinerary is as follows:
Pre-events:
Saturday ,25th November 2023
- Sugarmas Awards
Friday,1 December 2023
- Skelec Power Soca – Monarch Eliminations
Saturday, 2 December 2023 and Sunday 03 December 2023
- Senior Calypso Monarch Elimination 1&2
Monday 04 December 2023 – Thursday 07 December 2023
- In The Spirit of Christmas
Friday 08 December 2023
- Festive Friday
Sunday 10 December 2023
- The Cable and Green House Band Junior Calypso Show
Wednesday 13 December 2023
- Minister Cocktail Reception
Thursday 14th December 2023
- Senior Calypso Monarch Semi Finals
Carnival events:
Friday 15th December 2023
- Opening of National Carnival
Sunday 17th December 2023
- Sugarmas Rock the Runway
Tuesday 19th December 2023
- Republic Bank Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis pageant
Wednesday 20th December 2023
- Folklore Galore
Thursday 21 December 2023
- Skelec Power Soca Monarch Finals
Saturday 23rd December 2023
- Creative Economy- Midnight Escape Street Festival
Tuesday 26th December 2023
- J’OUVERT
Wednesday 27th December 2023
- First Federal Credit Union Panorama Competition
Thursday 28th December 2023
- Miss St Kitts and & Nevis Queen pageant
Friday 29th December 2023
- Senior calypso monarch finals
Saturday 30th December 2023
- National juniors’ carnival parade
Monday 01 January 2024
- Grand carnival parade
Tuesday 02 January 2024
- Grand carnival parade last lap