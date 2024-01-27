Know here the upcoming matches of Antigua and Barbuda football teams

Antigua premier league is gearing up for the week 9 matches which will commence from Saturday, 27th January 2024, know fixtures

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association has successfully completed the 8th week of the Antigua Premier League and is gearing up for week 9’s matches. The schedule of the matches has been announced and will commence on Saturday, 27 January 2024.

7 matches have been scheduled for week 9 of Antigua premier league. All the matches will be conducted at the ABFA technical center.

The entry fees for the tournament is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

3 matches will be conducted on 27th January 2024 and are as follows.

The first match will take place between Garden Stars and FC Aston Villa at 4:00 PM.

Pigotts Bullets will be competing against Green City in the second match at 6:00 PM.

Old road and All Saints United will compete in the third match at 8:00 PM

3 matches will be conducted on Sunday, 28th January 2024, as follows:

In the first match, PARHAM will be competing against John Hughes Sports Club at 4:00 pm.

The second match will be conducted at 6:00 pm between Willikies and Greenbay Hoppers.

For the third match, Empire FC will be competing against Ottos Rangers at 8:00 PM.

The last match for week 9 will be conducted on Monday, 29th January 2024, between SAP and Grenades.

Antigua and Barbuda will be competing in the U-20 Benna Boys championship in February 2024. The schedule has been announced.

Antigua and Barbuda will be competing against Guyana on 23rd February 2024

Antigua and Barbuda will be competing against Suriname on 25th February 2024

Antigua and Barbuda will be competing against Turks and Caicos on 27th February 2024

Antigua and Barbuda will be competing against El Salvador on 2nd March 2024.

Antigua and Barbuda has also qualified in the Group A for the CONCACAF road to the 2026 FIFA world cup.