KNOW HERE: Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition results

The Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition has kickstarted with the hosting of round 1 and round 2 on November 3, 2023, at the Grad Centre in Antigua and Barbuda

The Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition has kickstarted with the hosting of round 1 and round 2 on November 3, 2023, at the Grad Centre in Antigua and Barbuda. The competition featured young culinary talents on display.

In these rounds, nine secondary schools competed with each other and showcased their incredible culinary skills.

The victory in round 1 was secured by Sir McChesney George Secondary School with the winning chef Gregoryann Thomas, assisted by Aria Teague. The team has made Pepperpot dip and fungi chips and showcased their true skills.

The head judge of round 1 was Olvanah Burnette, who also praised the use of local ingredients and herbs.

Further, round 2 was secured by the Seventh-day Adventist School with a Pepperpot and Fungi dish. The winning chef of round 2 was Janiya Murphy, assisted by Sommah Martin, who demonstrated exceptional kitchen skills and meticulous planning.

The head judge of round 1 was Jeremiah Nathaniel who was deeply impressed by the young chefs. They even stated that their creations could grace the hotel menus across Antigua and Barbuda.

Further, the round 3 and 4 will be held on November 6, 2023 with the competition between more secondary schools.

The finale of the Tatse of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition was held on December 4, 2023. The winning schools received EC$10,000 to boost their Home Economic facilities.

Besides this, the top students get the chance to represent Team Antigua and Barbuda at the Tatse of Caribbean event in Miami 2024.

For Round 1, the participating schools with their chefs are:

Glanvilles Secondary

Head Chef: Reneachia Selwood

Chef Assistant: Italis Christain

Teacher: Maria Dutzen

St Mary’s Secondary

Head Chef: Malique Telemadue

Chef Assistant: Wendy Otto

Teacher: Jaala Joseph- Edwards

Sir McChesney George High School

Head Chef: Gregoryan Thomas

Chef Assistant: Aria Teague

Teacher: Jahmeel Greaux

Sir Novelle Richards Academy

Head Chef: Junella Charles

Chef Assistant: Alisha Pascal

Teacher: Demie John

For round 2, the participating schools are:

All Saints Secondary School

Princess Margaret School

Pares Secondary School

Antigua Grammar School

Seventh Day Adventist School