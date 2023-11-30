Know here: Standing of Grenada Football Association Sandals U-15

The standing of teams in Grenada Football Association Sandals U-15 matches have been declared

The standing of teams in Grenada Football Association Sandals U-15 matches have been declared. Also, the schedule of Zone A matches of GFA Sandals National U15 and DIVISION 2 matches has been declared.

The result of GFA division 1 match has also been announced.

Grenada Football Association Sandals U-15

LEAGUE A STANDINGS

SAFL stands on 1st position with 34 POINTS. Eagles superstrikers stands 2nd with 28 points. Paradise FCI stands 3rd with 24 points. Queens Park Rangers – 21 points GBSS FC – 18 points Honved- 15 points Belle Vue Rangers – 12 points FC Camerhogne – 6 points

LEAGUE B STANDING

John’s Sports stands on first position with the score of 31 points. RGPF Saint forces stands 2nd with 24 points. Hard rock FC stands 3rd with 21 points. Sab Spartans – 16 points Hurricanes SC – 15 points Rich SC – 10 points Happy Hill FC-8 points Five Stars-4 points

There is Change of venue and time for two Zone A matches in the GFA Sandals National U15 Tournament on Saturday. The schedule of the 3 matches to be played under Zone A are:

Eagles Superstrikers are to compete with Honved on Saturday, 2nd December 2023 at 1:00pm in the plains. GBSS FC will compete with FC Camerhogne on Saturday, 2nd December 2023 at 1:00pm at Roy St. John playing field. Belle Vue Rangers will compete with Paradise FC Saturday, 2nd December 2023 at 3:00pm in Belle Vue.

DIVISION 2 GROUP 1

Belle Vue Rangers will compete against Mt.Horne on Thursday, 30 November 2023 at 5:00PM in Victoria’s Park.

DIVISION 2 GROUP 2

Combined northerners will compete with Tempe All Blacks Thursday, 30 November 2023 at 6:00PM in Morne Jaloux.

GFA Division 1

St. David’s FC defeated SAFL with the score of 4-1 in the GFA Division 1.

The win now puts St. David’s FC on 13 points, 1 ahead of Shamrock (12) and two ahead of RGPF FC (11) to round off the top 3.