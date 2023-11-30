Know here: Standing of Grenada Football Association Sandals U-15

The standing of teams in Grenada Football Association Sandals U-15 matches have been declared. Also, the schedule of Zone A matches of GFA Sandals National U15 and DIVISION 2 matches has been declared.
The result of GFA division 1 match has also been announced.
Grenada Football Association Sandals U-15
LEAGUE A STANDINGS
- SAFL stands on 1st position with 34 POINTS.
- Eagles superstrikers stands 2nd with 28 points.
- Paradise FCI stands 3rd with 24 points.
- Queens Park Rangers – 21 points
- GBSS FC – 18 points
- Honved- 15 points
- Belle Vue Rangers – 12 points
- FC Camerhogne – 6 points
LEAGUE B STANDING
- John’s Sports stands on first position with the score of 31 points.
- RGPF Saint forces stands 2nd with 24 points.
- Hard rock FC stands 3rd with 21 points.
- Sab Spartans – 16 points
- Hurricanes SC – 15 points
- Rich SC – 10 points
- Happy Hill FC-8 points
- Five Stars-4 points
There is Change of venue and time for two Zone A matches in the GFA Sandals National U15 Tournament on Saturday. The schedule of the 3 matches to be played under Zone A are:
- Eagles Superstrikers are to compete with Honved on Saturday, 2nd December 2023 at 1:00pm in the plains.
- GBSS FC will compete with FC Camerhogne on Saturday, 2nd December 2023 at 1:00pm at Roy St. John playing field.
- Belle Vue Rangers will compete with Paradise FC Saturday, 2nd December 2023 at 3:00pm in Belle Vue.
DIVISION 2 GROUP 1
Belle Vue Rangers will compete against Mt.Horne on Thursday, 30 November 2023 at 5:00PM in Victoria’s Park.
DIVISION 2 GROUP 2
Combined northerners will compete with Tempe All Blacks Thursday, 30 November 2023 at 6:00PM in Morne Jaloux.
GFA Division 1
St. David’s FC defeated SAFL with the score of 4-1 in the GFA Division 1.
The win now puts St. David’s FC on 13 points, 1 ahead of Shamrock (12) and two ahead of RGPF FC (11) to round off the top 3.