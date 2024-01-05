Know here: Standing and results of week 6 matches of TT premier league

The Standing and results for matches played in week 6 of Trinidad and Tobago's premier league have been announced. The Matches for week 6 were conducted on 3rd January 2024.

The results of the matches are as follows:

Terminix won the match against Central Football Club with a score of 5-0.

Goal scorer of Terminix:

Daniel David 10’

Tyrone Charles 49’

Leonardo da Costa 74’

Kesean St. Rose 84’

Antonio Cole 90+2’

The Defence Force football club won the match against Morvant Caledonia with a score of 2-1.

Goal scorer of Defence Force football club:

Reon Moore 35’

Brent Sam 41’

Goal scorer of Morvant Caledonia:

Tevin Scott 67’

AC Port Of Spain won the match against Eagles Football Club with a score of 2-1.

Goal scorer of AC Port Of Spain:

Che Benny 77’, 89’

For his dead ball greatness, scoring AC Port of Spain’s two goals tonight, including the game-winner, Che Benny is the Sportsmax’ Man of The Match

Goal Scorer of Eagles Football Club:

Michel Huguens 23’

Sando Football Club won the match against P.S.F.C. with a score of 3-0.

Goal scorer of Sando:

Shervohnez Hamilton 53’

Jabarri Henry 61’

Ajani McIntyre 88’

Police Football Club won the match against Point Fortin Civic.

Goal Scorer of Police Football Club:

Willis Plaza 1’

Alvin Jones 62’ (P)

Goal scorer of Point Fortin Civic:

Luke Phillip 76’ (P)

BYE- FC Phoenix

The Standings of teams at 3rd January 2024 are as follows: