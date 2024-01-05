Know here: Standing and results of week 6 matches of TT premier league

The Standing and results for matches played in week 6 of Trinidad and Tobago’s premier league have been announced. The Matches for week 6 were conducted on 3rd January 2024.
The results of the matches are as follows:
Terminix won the match against Central Football Club with a score of 5-0.
Goal scorer of Terminix:
- Daniel David 10’
- Tyrone Charles 49’
- Leonardo da Costa 74’
- Kesean St. Rose 84’
- Antonio Cole 90+2’
The Defence Force football club won the match against Morvant Caledonia with a score of 2-1.
Goal scorer of Defence Force football club:
- Reon Moore 35’
- Brent Sam 41’
Goal scorer of Morvant Caledonia:
- Tevin Scott 67’
AC Port Of Spain won the match against Eagles Football Club with a score of 2-1.
Goal scorer of AC Port Of Spain:
- Che Benny 77’, 89’
For his dead ball greatness, scoring AC Port of Spain’s two goals tonight, including the game-winner, Che Benny is the Sportsmax’ Man of The Match
Goal Scorer of Eagles Football Club:
- Michel Huguens 23’
Sando Football Club won the match against P.S.F.C. with a score of 3-0.
Goal scorer of Sando:
- Shervohnez Hamilton 53’
- Jabarri Henry 61’
- Ajani McIntyre 88’
Police Football Club won the match against Point Fortin Civic.
Goal Scorer of Police Football Club:
- Willis Plaza 1’
- Alvin Jones 62’ (P)
Goal scorer of Point Fortin Civic:
- Luke Phillip 76’ (P)
BYE- FC Phoenix
The Standings of teams at 3rd January 2024 are as follows:
- AC Port of Spain stands at the top with 15 points.
- Miscellaneous Police FC stands at the second position with 14 points.
- Defence Force FC is at the third position with 11 points.
- Club Sando – 10 Points
- Terminiix LA Horquetta Rangers – 9 Points
- Prison Service FC- 9 points
- Caledonia FC- 6 points
- FC Eagles – 5 points
- Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic – 4 points
- 1976 FC Phoenix – 3 points
- Central Football Club – 0 points