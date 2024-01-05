Know here: Standing and results of week 6 matches of TT premier league

The Standing and results for matches played in week 6 of Trinidad and Tobago's premier league have been announced. The Matches for week 6 were conducted on 3rd January 2024.

The results of the matches are as follows:

Terminix won the match against Central Football Club with a score of 5-0.

Goal scorer of Terminix:

  • Daniel David 10’
  • Tyrone Charles 49’
  • Leonardo da Costa 74’
  • Kesean St. Rose 84’
  • Antonio Cole 90+2’

The Defence Force football club won the match against Morvant Caledonia with a score of 2-1.

Goal scorer of Defence Force football club:

  • Reon Moore 35’
  • Brent Sam 41’

Goal scorer of Morvant Caledonia:

  • Tevin Scott 67’

AC Port Of Spain won the match against Eagles Football Club with a score of 2-1.

Goal scorer of AC Port Of Spain:

  • Che Benny 77’, 89’

For his dead ball greatness, scoring AC Port of Spain’s two goals tonight, including the game-winner, Che Benny is the Sportsmax’ Man of The Match

Goal Scorer of Eagles Football Club:

  • Michel Huguens 23’

Sando Football Club won the match against P.S.F.C. with a score of 3-0.

Goal scorer of Sando:

  • Shervohnez Hamilton 53’
  • Jabarri Henry 61’
  • Ajani McIntyre 88’

Police Football Club won the match against Point Fortin Civic.

Goal Scorer of Police Football Club:

  • Willis Plaza 1’
  • Alvin Jones 62’ (P)

Goal scorer of Point Fortin Civic:

  • Luke Phillip 76’ (P)

BYE- FC Phoenix

The Standings of teams at 3rd January 2024 are as follows:

  1. AC Port of Spain stands at the top with 15 points.
  2. Miscellaneous Police FC stands at the second position with 14 points.
  3. Defence Force FC is at the third position with 11 points.
  4. Club Sando – 10 Points
  5. Terminiix LA Horquetta Rangers – 9 Points
  6. Prison Service FC- 9 points
  7. Caledonia FC- 6 points
  8. FC Eagles – 5 points
  9. Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic – 4 points
  10. 1976 FC Phoenix – 3 points
  11. Central Football Club – 0 points

