Know here: St Kitts Cruise schedule for November 2023

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts Cruise schedule for the month of November 2023 has been announced. The arrival of cruise vessels at Port Zante have started from the 1st of November and ends on the 30th November 2023.

The starting of the cruise season has been marked by the arrival of cruise named Mein Schiff 4 on Wednesday, 1st November 2023.

Eurodam will grace the port on Saturday, 4rth November 2023.

Aida Perla will hit the shores of St Kitts on Tuesday, 7th November 2023.

Arvia cruise will arrive on Wednesday 8th November 2023

3 cruise vessels namely Celebrity Reflection, Emarald Princess and Ruby princess will dock the port on Thursday 9th November 2023.

Arrival of Grandeur of the seas, carnival legend and Disney Dream is on Saturday, 11TH November 2023.

4 cruises will voyage the port on Sunday, 12th November 2023 named as Mein Schiff 4, Explora I, Star Pride and Vison of seas.

Brittania will be coming on 13th November 2023.

Marella Voyager and Seabourn Quest is expected on 16th and 17th November 2023 respectively.

2 cruises Celebrity Equinox and Grandeur of seas will reach the shores on Saturday, 18th November 2023

2 cruise vessels are arriving at the port on 19th November 2023 named as Viking Seas and Insignia.

Arvia and Club Med will grace St Kitts on Monday, 20th November 2023.

4 voyagers will arrive on Tuesday, 21st November 2023 namely Aida Luna, Marella Discovery, MS Europa 2 and Spirit of Discovery.

Aida Diva, Norwegian Sky, Arvia will grace the shores on Thursday, 23 November 2023 followed by Crystal Serenity arriving on 24th November 2023.

Another set of 4 cruise vessels will make their appearance on Saturday, 25th November 2023 namely Eurodam, Explora I, Le Bellot and Norwegian Epic.

Mein Schiff 4 and Emarald Sakara will reach the destination on Sunday, 26th November 2023.

Brittania and Seabourn Sojourn will come through on Monday, 27th November 2023 followed by Emarald princess on Tuesday, 28th November 2023 and Evirma on 29th November 2023.

The cruise season for the month of November 2023 will end with the welcoming of 3 cruise vessels on 30th November 2023 namely Queen Mary 2, Marella voyager, and Silver Nova.

St Kitts is looking forward to the peak season as Marsha Henderson announced that the country is expecting 342 cruises during the period of 2023/2024. With the cruise tourism, the country is expecting to enhance the economic opportunity for the youth.