KNOW HERE: Squad of Dominica team for Road to W Gold Cup

Dominica National Senior Women’s Football Team has been gearing up for the group stage matches in CONCACAF’s Road to W Gold Cup in Suriname

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica National Senior Women’s Football Team has been gearing up for the group stage matches in CONCACAF’s Road to W Gold Cup in Suriname. The squad of the team featuring a new overseas-based defender has been announced.

The coaching staff of the Football Team has been unveiled for the group-stage matches. According to the squad of the team, a player from Canada named Selena Lancaster joined the team for the first team.

Along with that, Tafari Natti Bertrand will also make a comeback to the team after some years. She is another player based in Canada. Kezzy Vigilant has also been added to the team and served another change. She is considered for her performance in the team in the home match against Suriname.

The match was held in the opening round of the 2023 Road to W Gold Cup.

Dominica is all set to play the match against Guyana in Suriname on Wednesdy, November 29. The team will play second match against Suriname on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The games of the group stage matches will be held at the the Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadium.

The matches against Guyana and Suriname will be counted as Dominica’s fifth and sixth matches, respectively. These matches will be held in Group A of League B of the 2023 women’s Gold Cup qualifyer. The Women’s National Football Team will leave the country for Suriname on November 24, 2023.

The squad for two matches of Dominica’s women’s team will look like this:

The goalkeepers will be:

Celia Gregoire (overseas based)

Chrysan Louis

Dymond Daniel

Defenders

Keanna Francis

Jessica Pierre-Louis

Daniella Laurent

Selena Lancaster (overseas based)

Kezzy Vigilant

The Midfielders will be:

Romelica Phillip (Captain)

Alianne George

Starr Humphreys

Rosalinda Paul

Kimra Joseph

Miriam Elwin

Ezra Elwin

Britney Dennis

Forwards

Le-Myah Forde

Kenisha Jno Lewis

Sari Finn (overseas based)

Tafari Natti Bertrand (overseas based)

China Tulloch

Dominica Football Team, for both men’s and women’s, has been performing well in the CONCACAF Nations League. While standing on the top, the teams secured the first position in the points table of the Football League.

The two matches will further determine the position of the women’s team in the Road to W Gold Cup. It will make them advance to several rounds of the Football Competition.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com