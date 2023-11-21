Know here: Schedule of Tobago Netball league 2023

The schedule of Tobago Netball league 2023 championship and results of matches played on 18th and 20th November 2023 has been announced

Tobago netball league 2023 championship has commenced from 18th November 2023. The schedule of the league is announced and the results for 18th and 20th November 2023 has been declared.

The netball fixtures for the period of 22nd November 2023 to 27th November 2023 are:

Wednesday, 22nd November 2023

Warriors vs Netters at 4:00pm SSS Ruby vs Dynamites at 5:15pm Open: Knickers Raven vs 93 Unltd at 6:30pm Men: Fire vs Police at 7:30pm

Thursday, 23rd November 2023

Knickers orchids vs Net Ace at 4:00pm Knickers Tulips vs SSS Silver at 5:15pm Open: Shockers vs Netters at 6:30pm Men: Take Dat vs Net Ace at 7:30pm

Saturday, 25th November 2023

Warriors vs SSS Emaralds at 4:00pm Dynamites vs SSS Silver at 5:15pm Open: Conquerors vs Netters at 6:30pm Open: 93 Unltd vs Net Ace at 7:30pm Men: Fire vs Net Ace at 8:30pm

Monday,27th November 2023

SSS Emaralds vs Netters at 4:00pm Knickers Lily’s vs Dynamites at 5:15pm Open: Conquerors vs Net ace at 6:30pm Men: Netters vs Net-Ace at 7:30pm

The results for matches played on 18th November 2023 are as follows:

Warriors won Game 1 with the score of 3 against Knickers Orchids with the score of 1.

Game 2 was won by SSS Ruby with the score of 16 against Knickers Tulips at 0.

Game 3 was won by Knickers Lily’s at the score of 15 against SSS Silver at 10.

Game 4 was won by SSS Emaralds against Net-Ace Jr with the score of 43-1.

The results for matches played on 20th November 2023 are as follows:

Game 1 was won by SSS Emaralds with the score of 30 against Knickers Orchids at 2.

Game 2 was won by SSS Silver against SSS Ruby with the score of 13-3.

Game 3 was won by shockers against Net Ace with the score of 50-10.

Game 4: Netters won by default against Knickers Chaps.