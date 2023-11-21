Know here: Schedule of Tobago Netball league 2023

Tobago netball league 2023 championship has commenced from 18th November 2023. The schedule of the league is announced and the results for 18th and 20th November 2023 has been declared.
The netball fixtures for the period of 22nd November 2023 to 27th November 2023 are:
Wednesday, 22nd November 2023
- Warriors vs Netters at 4:00pm
- SSS Ruby vs Dynamites at 5:15pm
- Open: Knickers Raven vs 93 Unltd at 6:30pm
- Men: Fire vs Police at 7:30pm
Thursday, 23rd November 2023
- Knickers orchids vs Net Ace at 4:00pm
- Knickers Tulips vs SSS Silver at 5:15pm
- Open: Shockers vs Netters at 6:30pm
- Men: Take Dat vs Net Ace at 7:30pm
Saturday, 25th November 2023
- Warriors vs SSS Emaralds at 4:00pm
- Dynamites vs SSS Silver at 5:15pm
- Open: Conquerors vs Netters at 6:30pm
- Open: 93 Unltd vs Net Ace at 7:30pm
- Men: Fire vs Net Ace at 8:30pm
Monday,27th November 2023
- SSS Emaralds vs Netters at 4:00pm
- Knickers Lily’s vs Dynamites at 5:15pm
- Open: Conquerors vs Net ace at 6:30pm
- Men: Netters vs Net-Ace at 7:30pm
The results for matches played on 18th November 2023 are as follows:
- Warriors won Game 1 with the score of 3 against Knickers Orchids with the score of 1.
- Game 2 was won by SSS Ruby with the score of 16 against Knickers Tulips at 0.
- Game 3 was won by Knickers Lily’s at the score of 15 against SSS Silver at 10.
- Game 4 was won by SSS Emaralds against Net-Ace Jr with the score of 43-1.
The results for matches played on 20th November 2023 are as follows:
- Game 1 was won by SSS Emaralds with the score of 30 against Knickers Orchids at 2.
- Game 2 was won by SSS Silver against SSS Ruby with the score of 13-3.
- Game 3 was won by shockers against Net Ace with the score of 50-10.
- Game 4: Netters won by default against Knickers Chaps.