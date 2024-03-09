KNOW HERE: Schedule of Premier League of St Kitts and Nevis

The weekend schedule of the Premier League of St Kitts and Nevis has been unveiled which will take place from March 9 to 10, 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: The weekend schedule of the Premier League of St Kitts and Nevis has been unveiled which will take place from March 9 to 10, 2024. The matches will be held at Warner Park, and teams from different zones will participate.

The first match will be held between Hotsprings Bath United and Trafalgar Southstars on March 9, 2024. It will start at 6: 00 pm and welcome the students from schools included in these two teams. The second match of the day will be held between MFCR Old Road United Jets and Sol IAS Conaree at 8:00 pm.

On the second day of the weekend, two matches will be held at different times and between different teams. The first match will be held between Development Bank St Peters FC and SKELEC Garden Hotspurs at 5:00 pm on March 10, 2024. The day’s second match will be between Honda Newtown United and Flow 4G Cayon Rockets. The match will be held at 7:00 pm at Warner Park Sports Stadium.

St Kitts and Nevis Football Association has hosted premier league football matches between the regional teams. The teams have been made by selecting students from different schools who love to play football.

The aim of these premier leagues is to enhance the sporting skills of the players and prepare them for several international sporting events. The premier leagues also bring athletes from different constituencies together simultaneously, enhancing the engagements and interactions between local communities.

As per the previous list of the rankings of the teams, MFCR Old Road Units Jets secured the first place with three points. Rams Village Superstars won the second position in the points table with three points, SL Horsford St Paul’s United managed to stand in the third place with three points.

Honda Newtown United also gained fourth place in the points table with three points at the National Bank Group of Companies Premier League.