KNOW HERE: Schedule of Caribbean Women’s U17 Football Tournament

Trinidad and Tobago: Trinidad and Tobago is all set to host “Jewels of the Caribbean Women’s Under 17 Invitational Tournament” from December 16 to 20, 2023. The schedule of the matches has been announced by the football association.

Four teams from countries such as Trinidad and Tobago (Team A and Team B), St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada will participate in the tournament. The U17 Women’s tournament will run over four matchdays with double headers.

Match Schedule

On Saturday, December 16, 2023:

The first match will be held between Trinidad and Tobago Team B and St Vincent and the Grenadines at Larry Gomes Stadium. The match will start at 1: 00 pm.

The second match will be held between Trinidad and Tobago Team A and Grenada at the same stadium. The match will start at 3: 00 pm.

On Sunday, December 17, 2023:

The first match will be held between St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada at Hasley Crawford Stadium. The match will start at 4: 00 pm.

The second match will be held between Trinidad and Tobago Team A and Trinidad and Tobago Team B at Hasely Crawford Stadium. The match will start at 6: 00 pm.

On Monday, December 18, 2023:

Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago Team B will compete against each other in Larry Gomes Stadium at 1: 00 pm.

The second match will be held between Trinidad and Tobago Team A and St Vincent and the Grenadines at Larry Gomes Stadium. The match will start at 3: 00 pm.

The six matches will determine the position of the teams in the points table of the U17 Invitational Tournament. The top two teams will directly advance to the final round of the tournament. For third position, the match will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2023 at Larry Gomes Stadium. The match will start at 1: 00 pm.

The final match will be held on Wednesday at 3: 00pm. Admission in the tournament is free to the public.

The Ministry of Sports of Trinidad and Tobago invited the citizens to support the team and encourage the athletes for the good performance.