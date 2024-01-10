Know here: Schedule of Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association Two-Day Tournament

The schedule for the competitive Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two-Day Tournament has been announced. The tournament will take place on Saturday, January 13th, and Sunday, January 14th, 2024.
The schedule of matches for Round 1 has been announced. Five matches will be held as follows:
- Club Bethesda Golden Eagles will compete against Pic Liberta Blackhawks
- Venue: Bethesda
- Umpires: Bernard Joseph and James Trotman
- Pigotts Crushers will compete against Combined Schools
Venue: Pigotts Playing Field
Umpires: Keller Joseph and Felix Auguiste
- New Winthorpes Lions will compete against Bolans Blasters
Venue: New Winthorpes
Umpires: Avoy Knight and Hayden-Ann Palmer
- All Saints Pythons will compete against E.S Rising Sun Spartans
Venue: All Saints
Umpires: Melissa Lawrie and Julian Roberts
- Empire Nation will compete against Jennings Tigers
Venue: Rising Sun Ground
Umpires: Donald Scheckle and Candis Butler
Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association has also shared that Jewel Andrew has departed from Antigua and Barbuda to join the West Indies Under-19 Team, slated to compete in the ICC Men’s 2024 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He will be contributing to the team as a right-handed batsman and wicketkeeper.
The Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) has extended its heartfelt wishes for success to Jewel Andrew and the entire West Indies Under-19 Team as they embark on their journey in South Africa and beyond.
Highlighted below are the upcoming matches worth anticipating:
Warm-up Matches are as follows:
Sunday, 14 January: W.I. vs New Zealand at Braamfischer Oval, Johannesburg
Tuesday, 16 January: W.I vs Nepal at St Stithians, Johannesburg
First Round matches for Group B are as follows:
Friday, 19 January: W.I vs South Africa at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
Wednesday, 24 January: W.I vs Scotland at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
Friday, 26 January: W.I vs England at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom