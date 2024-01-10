Know here: Schedule of Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association Two-Day Tournament

Know here the fixtures of Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two-Day Tournament to be held on 13th and 14th January 2024

The schedule for the competitive Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two-Day Tournament has been announced. The tournament will take place on Saturday, January 13th, and Sunday, January 14th, 2024.

The schedule of matches for Round 1 has been announced. Five matches will be held as follows:

Club Bethesda Golden Eagles will compete against Pic Liberta Blackhawks

Venue: Bethesda

Umpires: Bernard Joseph and James Trotman

Pigotts Crushers will compete against Combined Schools

Venue: Pigotts Playing Field

Umpires: Keller Joseph and Felix Auguiste

New Winthorpes Lions will compete against Bolans Blasters

Venue: New Winthorpes

Umpires: Avoy Knight and Hayden-Ann Palmer

All Saints Pythons will compete against E.S Rising Sun Spartans

Venue: All Saints

Umpires: Melissa Lawrie and Julian Roberts

Empire Nation will compete against Jennings Tigers

Venue: Rising Sun Ground

Umpires: Donald Scheckle and Candis Butler

Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association has also shared that Jewel Andrew has departed from Antigua and Barbuda to join the West Indies Under-19 Team, slated to compete in the ICC Men’s 2024 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He will be contributing to the team as a right-handed batsman and wicketkeeper.

The Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) has extended its heartfelt wishes for success to Jewel Andrew and the entire West Indies Under-19 Team as they embark on their journey in South Africa and beyond.

Highlighted below are the upcoming matches worth anticipating:

Warm-up Matches are as follows:

Sunday, 14 January: W.I. vs New Zealand at Braamfischer Oval, Johannesburg

Tuesday, 16 January: W.I vs Nepal at St Stithians, Johannesburg

First Round matches for Group B are as follows:

Friday, 19 January: W.I vs South Africa at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Wednesday, 24 January: W.I vs Scotland at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom