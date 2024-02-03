Know here: Schedule of 2024 Independence Netball classic matches in Saint Lucia

The Matches of 2024 Independence Netball classic matches in Saint Lucia have begun from 28th January 2024.
Teams in Division 1 are 2 Da Max, Avengers, Canaries, Shamrock and National Under 16.
Teams in Division 2 are the 1987 All-Stars, Avengers and Shamrock
Teams in division 3 are Avengers, Combined schools, Little sisters, shamrock, Canaries, Egrets and Ruby Red.
Below is the schedule of matches.
Saturday, 3rd February 2024
- Combined schools will compete against Canaries at 1:00 PM
- Avengers will compete against Egrets at 2:15 PM
- Little sisters will compete against Shamrock at 3:30 Pm
- Avengers will compete against Shamrock at 3:00 Pm
- U-16 will compete against 2 Da Max at 4:30 Pm
- Canaries will compete against Avengers at 6:00 Pm
Sunday, 4th February 2024
- Canaries will compete against Shamrock at 1:30 Pm
- Combined schools will compete against Ruby Red at 1:30 Pm
- Egrets will compete against Little sisters at 2:45 Pm
- Avengers will compete against 1987 all-stars at 3:00 Pm
Saturday, 10th February 2024
- Shamrock will compete against Under 16 at 2:00 PM
- Canaries will compete against Egrets at 2:30 Pm
- Combined schools will compete against Shamrock at 3:30 Pm.
- Ruby Red will compete against Little Stars at 4:45 pm
- Shamrock will compete against 1987 all-stars at 6:00 pm.
Sunday, 11th February 2024
- Shamrock will compete against Ruby Red at 2:00 PM
- Combined schools will compete against Avengers at 1:30 pm
- Avengers will compete against Shamrock at 3:30 pm
- Canaries will compete against under 16 at 5:00 Pm
Saturday, 17th February 2024
- Little sisters will compete against combined schools at 12:00 Pm
- Shamrock will compete against Avengers at 2:00 PM
Sunday, 18th February 2024
- Combined schools will compete against egrets at 1:30 Pm
- Canaries will compete against little sisters at 2:15 Pm
- Ruby Red will compete against Avengers at 2:00 Pm
- Avengers will compete against Shamrock at 4:00 Pm
- 2 Da Max will compete against Canaries at 5:30 Pm
Divisional championship Knockout will take place at the Vigie multi-purpose sports complex On Thursday, 22nd February 2024.
Thursday, 22nd February 2024
Two matches will take place under Division 3 playoffs
- 2nd place will compete against 3rd place at 11:00 am
- 1st place will compete against 4th place at 12:30 pm
Two matches will take place under Division 2 playoffs
- 2nd place will compete against 3rd place at 2:00 PM
- 1st place will compete against National U-16 at 3:30 PM
Two matches will take place under Division 1 playoffs
- 2nd place will compete against 3rd place at 3:00 PM
- 1st place will compete against 4th place at 4:30 PM
Final matches will be played on Sunday, 25th February 2023