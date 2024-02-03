Know here: Schedule of 2024 Independence Netball classic matches in Saint Lucia

The 2024 Independence Netball classic matches in Saint Lucia have commenced from 28th January 2024, know schedule

Teams in Division 1 are 2 Da Max, Avengers, Canaries, Shamrock and National Under 16.

Teams in Division 2 are the 1987 All-Stars, Avengers and Shamrock

Teams in division 3 are Avengers, Combined schools, Little sisters, shamrock, Canaries, Egrets and Ruby Red.

Below is the schedule of matches.

Saturday, 3rd February 2024

Combined schools will compete against Canaries at 1:00 PM

Avengers will compete against Egrets at 2:15 PM

Little sisters will compete against Shamrock at 3:30 Pm

Avengers will compete against Shamrock at 3:00 Pm

U-16 will compete against 2 Da Max at 4:30 Pm

Canaries will compete against Avengers at 6:00 Pm

Sunday, 4th February 2024

Canaries will compete against Shamrock at 1:30 Pm

Combined schools will compete against Ruby Red at 1:30 Pm

Egrets will compete against Little sisters at 2:45 Pm

Avengers will compete against 1987 all-stars at 3:00 Pm

Saturday, 10th February 2024

Shamrock will compete against Under 16 at 2:00 PM

Canaries will compete against Egrets at 2:30 Pm

Combined schools will compete against Shamrock at 3:30 Pm.

Ruby Red will compete against Little Stars at 4:45 pm

Shamrock will compete against 1987 all-stars at 6:00 pm.

Sunday, 11th February 2024

Shamrock will compete against Ruby Red at 2:00 PM

Combined schools will compete against Avengers at 1:30 pm

Avengers will compete against Shamrock at 3:30 pm

Canaries will compete against under 16 at 5:00 Pm

Saturday, 17th February 2024

Little sisters will compete against combined schools at 12:00 Pm

Shamrock will compete against Avengers at 2:00 PM

Sunday, 18th February 2024

Combined schools will compete against egrets at 1:30 Pm

Canaries will compete against little sisters at 2:15 Pm

Ruby Red will compete against Avengers at 2:00 Pm

Avengers will compete against Shamrock at 4:00 Pm

2 Da Max will compete against Canaries at 5:30 Pm

Divisional championship Knockout will take place at the Vigie multi-purpose sports complex On Thursday, 22nd February 2024.

Thursday, 22nd February 2024

Two matches will take place under Division 3 playoffs

2 nd place will compete against 3 rd place at 11:00 am

1st place will compete against 4th place at 12:30 pm

Two matches will take place under Division 2 playoffs

2 nd place will compete against 3 rd place at 2:00 PM

1st place will compete against National U-16 at 3:30 PM

Two matches will take place under Division 1 playoffs

2 nd place will compete against 3 rd place at 3:00 PM

1st place will compete against 4th place at 4:30 PM

Final matches will be played on Sunday, 25th February 2023