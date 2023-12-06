Know here: Schedule for week 7 of Bahamas soccer league

The schedule for week 7 of Bahamas soccer league hosted by Bahamas football association has been declared

Week 6 of Bahamas soccer league has successfully completed and week 7 is to commence from Wednesday, 06 December 2023.

All the matches will be played at the Roscow A.L. Davies Field.

3 matches are scheduled for 6th December 2023

Wednesday, 6th December 2023

U – 18: IMB will compete against Baha Juniors Blue at 6:30 pm.

U – 18: Western Warriors will compete against Dynamos FC at 6:45 pm

Men’s: Dynamos will compete against Baha juniors at 8:30 pm

2 matches will be conducted on 8th December 2023

Friday, 8th December 2023

U – 18: Baha juniors yellow will compete against Renegades FC at 6:30 pm.

U – 18: TAM SC will compete against Future stars at 6:45 pm.

9 matches have been scheduled for 9th December 2023

Saturday, 9th December 2023

U – 15 Girls: Baha juniors will compete with Renegades FC at 9:00 am

U – 15 boys: Baha juniors blue will compete against Western Warriors at 9:00 am

U – 15 Boys: Dynamos FC will compete against Renegades defender at 9:00 am

U – 15 Girls: Western warriors will compete against Cavaliers FC at 9:00 am

U – 15 Boys: United will compete with Baha juniors yellow at 10:30 am

Women: Baha juniors will compete with United Purple at 6:30 pm

Women: Future stars will compete with Cavaliers at 6:30 pm

Women: Renegades will compete with Western warriors at 7:00 pm

Women: United FC will compete with Baha juniors yellow at 7:00 pm

4 matches will be played on 10th December 2023

Sunday, 10th December 2023