Know here: Schedule for week 7 of Bahamas soccer league

The schedule for week 7 of Bahamas soccer league hosted by Bahamas football association has been declared.
Week 6 of Bahamas soccer league has successfully completed and week 7 is to commence from Wednesday, 06 December 2023.
All the matches will be played at the Roscow A.L. Davies Field.
3 matches are scheduled for 6th December 2023
Wednesday, 6th December 2023
- U – 18: IMB will compete against Baha Juniors Blue at 6:30 pm.
- U – 18: Western Warriors will compete against Dynamos FC at 6:45 pm
- Men’s: Dynamos will compete against Baha juniors at 8:30 pm
2 matches will be conducted on 8th December 2023
Friday, 8th December 2023
- U – 18: Baha juniors yellow will compete against Renegades FC at 6:30 pm.
- U – 18: TAM SC will compete against Future stars at 6:45 pm.
9 matches have been scheduled for 9th December 2023
Saturday, 9th December 2023
- U – 15 Girls: Baha juniors will compete with Renegades FC at 9:00 am
- U – 15 boys: Baha juniors blue will compete against Western Warriors at 9:00 am
- U – 15 Boys: Dynamos FC will compete against Renegades defender at 9:00 am
- U – 15 Girls: Western warriors will compete against Cavaliers FC at 9:00 am
- U – 15 Boys: United will compete with Baha juniors yellow at 10:30 am
- Women: Baha juniors will compete with United Purple at 6:30 pm
- Women: Future stars will compete with Cavaliers at 6:30 pm
- Women: Renegades will compete with Western warriors at 7:00 pm
- Women: United FC will compete with Baha juniors yellow at 7:00 pm
4 matches will be played on 10th December 2023
Sunday, 10th December 2023
- Men: Inter Nassau BLS will compete against Western warriors at 3:00 pm
- Men: Future stars will compete with Cavaliers at 3:30 pm
- Men: Renegades FC will compete with IMB at 5:00 pm
- Men: UBM will compete with Inter Nassau 17 at 5:30 pm