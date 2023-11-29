Know here: Schedule for week 2 of T&T Premier League

The schedule of the Trinidad and Tobago premier football league for Week 2 has been announced. The matches of week 2 of the tournament starts from Friday, 1st December 2023.
The fixtures of the T&T Premier League for Week 2 are as follows:
- FC Phoenix will compete against AC POS on Friday, 1st December 2023 at 6pm in the Dwight Yorke Stadium.
- Central FC will compete against Club Sando on Friday, 1st December 2023 at 6:00pm in La Horquetta Rec Ground
- Terminix will compete against Morvant Caledonia on Friday, 1st December 2023 at 8:00pm in the in La Horquetta Rec Ground
- Eagle FC will compete against PSFC on Sunday, 3rd December 2023 at 4:00pm in Larry Gomes Stadium
- Police FC will compete against Defence Force FC on Sunday, 3rd December 2023 at 4:00pm in Police Barracs
The results of Week 1 matches are as follows:
FRIDAY, 24th November 2023
- The first match between Police FC and Eagles FC ended in a tie with the score of 1-1 each.
- Goal scorer of Police FC: Jabari Mitchell 42’
- Goal scorer of Eagles FC: Kevon Woodley 72’
- Defence Force FC won the match against FC Phoenix with the score of 5-0.
- Goal Scorer of Defence Force FC:
Nathaniel Garcia 6’
Brent Sam 45+1’
Justin Garcia 55’
Jamali Garcia 70’
Lashawn Roberts 90’
SUNDAY, 26TH November 2023
- Terminix won the match against Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic with the score of 2-1.
- Goal scorer of Terminix: Tyrone Charles 23’ and Isaiah Lee 83’
- Goal scorer of Point Fortin Civic: Ezekiel Kezar 2’
- AC POC won the match against Morvant Caledonia with the score of 2-0.
- Goal scorer of AC POC: Maurice Ford 69’ and Isaiah Leacock 90+1’
- Prison service F.C won the match against Central FC with the score of 4-1
- Goal scorer of P.S.F.C:
Jeremiah Vidale 24’ , 45+2’
Ronaldo Francois 42’
Dwight Jordan 85’
- Goal scorer of Central FC: Elton John 48’