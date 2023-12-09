KNOW HERE: Saint Lucia squad for WINLOTT U15 tournament announced

Saint Lucia has announced the names of the players who will play in the upcoming series of WINLOTT Windward Islands U15 Cricket Tournament in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The squad of the Saint Lucia Cricket team has been unveiled for the upcoming 2023 WINLOTT Windward Islands 50-over tournament. The tournament, also titled “Super 6” is scheduled to take place in St Vincent and the Grenadines from December 12 to 17, 2023.

The team will captained by all-rounder Sheldon Willie, a returning player from the 2022 champions team. The vice-captain will be Zinakki Louis (top-order left-handed batsman/right-arm off-spinner), who is also a returning player from last year’s victorious team.

The Saint Lucia team also consisted of two 12-year-old players. One of them is a right-arm seam bowler/right-hand middle-order batsman Jean Claude Emmanuel and a right-arm swing bowler/lower-order right-hand batsman Kaleb Charles.

Ten other players are:

Kanil Nelson (Top order left hand batter/right arm Off spinner).

Neil Poyotte (Top order left hand batter/right arm off spinner).

Aiden Scholar (Top order right hand batter/left arm Chinaman).

Jermain Thomas (Top order right hand batter/wicket Keeper/right arm off spinner).

Kareem Francis (Top order RH batter/right arm off-spinner).

Daniel Lorde (Top order right hand batter/right arm off spinner).

Kyle Stephen (Middle order right-hand batter/right arm off spinner).

Nathaniel Joseph (Right arm seam bowler/middle order left-hand batter.

Janelle Williams (Left arm spinner/middle order right hand batter).

Cayden Francois (Right arm leg spinner/lower order right-hand batter.

The National Under-15 team will again be coached by Alton Crafton, with Junior Derose serving as Assistant Coach and Manager.

Defending Champions Saint Lucia play their first match of the tournament on Tuesday, December 12, against Grenada at the Cumberland Playing Field.

WINLOTT Windward Islands U15 Cricket Tournament

Starting on December 11, the Windward Islands U15 Cricket Tournament will feature the staging of the six matches between the four teams. The teams will be participating from Dominica, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia.

Two matches will be held each day, and the points of the teams will determine their position in the final round. The top 2 teams will be able to play the final match of the tournament. The first match of the day will be held at Park Hill and the second will be held at Cumberland playing field in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Schedule of the tournament

On December 12, 2023

St Vincent and the Grenadines vs Dominica

Saint Lucia vs Grenada

On December 13, 2023

St Vincent and the Grenadines vs Saint Lucia

Dominica vs Grenada

On December 15, 2023

St Vincent and the Grenadines vs Grenada

Saint Lucia vs Dominica

The match for the final round and for the third place will be held on December 17, 2023.