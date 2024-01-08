Know here: Results of Week 6 matches of Antigua Premier League

Antigua and Barbuda football association has commenced the Week 6 matches of Antigua premier league from 6th January 2024.
3 matches were conducted on Saturday, 6th January 2024. The results of matches are as follows:
- All Saints united football club won the match against John Hughes Sports club with the score of 3-0 .
Goal scorers of All saints United Football club:
- Nazir McBurnette 49’
- Malcolm Stewart 52’
- Junior Lee 90’ (+3)
- Swetes Football Club and SAP FC ended the match in a draw with the score of 3-3 each.
Goal scorer of Swetes Football Club :
- Tony Andrew 7’
- Shackwon Simon 13’
- Shalon Knight 81’
Goal scorer of SAP football club :
- Peter Byers 23’
- Tejhano Jarvis 29’
- Tyrique Tonge 90’ (+7’)
- Garden stars Football club won the match against Empire Football club with the score of 3-0.
Goal scorers of garden stars Football Cub:
- Tarek Charles 24’ , 89’
- Karique Knight 68’
3 matches were conducted on Sunday, 7th January 2024. Here are the results of the matches:
- Old Road football club won the match against Green bay Hoppers football club with the score of 4-1.
Goal scorers of Old road football club:
- Raheem Deterville 11’, 15’, 86’
- Stefan Smith 69’
Goal scorers of Green Bay Hoppers:Alredo Alvarez 56’ (OG)
- Villa Lions Football Club won the match against ORFC FC with the score of 1-0.
Goal scorers of Villa Lions Football Club: Yasnay Torres 45’ (+1’)
- Grenada Football Club won the match against Green City Football Club with a score of 1-0.
Goal scorer of Grenada Football Club:
- Dequan Pryce 84’ (OG)
8th January 2024 is the last day of week 6 Matches of the Antigua Premier League.
Willikies football club will be competing against Parham on 8th January 2024 at 6:00 PM at the ABFA Technical Center.