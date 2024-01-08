Know here: Results of Week 6 matches of Antigua Premier League

Antigua and Barbuda football association has commenced the week 6 matches of Antigua premier league from 6th January 2024 , Know results

Antigua and Barbuda football association has commenced the Week 6 matches of Antigua premier league from 6th January 2024.

3 matches were conducted on Saturday, 6th January 2024. The results of matches are as follows:

All Saints united football club won the match against John Hughes Sports club with the score of 3-0 .

Goal scorers of All saints United Football club:

Nazir McBurnette 49’

Malcolm Stewart 52’

Junior Lee 90’ (+3)

Swetes Football Club and SAP FC ended the match in a draw with the score of 3-3 each.

Goal scorer of Swetes Football Club :

Tony Andrew 7’

Shackwon Simon 13’

Shalon Knight 81’

Goal scorer of SAP football club :

Peter Byers 23’

Tejhano Jarvis 29’

Tyrique Tonge 90’ (+7’)

Garden stars Football club won the match against Empire Football club with the score of 3-0.

Goal scorers of garden stars Football Cub:

Tarek Charles 24’ , 89’

Karique Knight 68’

3 matches were conducted on Sunday, 7th January 2024. Here are the results of the matches:

Old Road football club won the match against Green bay Hoppers football club with the score of 4-1.

Goal scorers of Old road football club:

Raheem Deterville 11’, 15’, 86’

Stefan Smith 69’

Goal scorers of Green Bay Hoppers:Alredo Alvarez 56’ (OG)

Villa Lions Football Club won the match against ORFC FC with the score of 1-0.

Goal scorers of Villa Lions Football Club: Yasnay Torres 45’ (+1’)

Grenada Football Club won the match against Green City Football Club with a score of 1-0.

Goal scorer of Grenada Football Club:

Dequan Pryce 84’ (OG)

8th January 2024 is the last day of week 6 Matches of the Antigua Premier League.

Willikies football club will be competing against Parham on 8th January 2024 at 6:00 PM at the ABFA Technical Center.