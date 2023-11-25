Know here : Results of Trinidad and Tobago premier football league

The Trinidad and Tobago premier football league commenced on Friday, 24th November 2023 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. 2 matches were scheduled for the opening day of the season. The results of both the matches are as follows:
The first match took place between Miscellaneous Police FC and Eagles FC at 6:00pm. The game ended in a draw with 1-1.
- Miscellaneous Police FC goal scorer: Jabari Mitchell 42’
- Eagles FC goal scorer: Kevon Woodley 72’
The second match took place between Defence Force and 1976 FC Phoenix at 8 PM. Defence Force won the match with the score of 5-0
- Defence Force Goal scorer: Nathaniel Garcia 6’, Brent Sam 45+1, Justin Garcia 55’, Jamali Garcia 70’, Lashawn Roberts 90’
3 Matches are scheduled for Sunday, 26th November 2023
- The first match will take place between Caledonia Football Club and AC Port of Spain at 4:00 PM in the Arima Velodrome
- The second match will take place between Prison Service FC and Central FC in Arima Velodrome at 6:00 pm
- The third match will take place between Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in the Mahaica Sporting Complex at 6:00pm.
The admission fee of the tournament is $25 for single entry and $100 for the entry of group of 5.
The cash prize for this year’s season of Trinidad and Tobago premier football league Tier 1 is $500,000.
This is double the amount from last season, which was $250,000 in cash prizes with the winner taking home $125,000.
The Trinidad and Tobago premier football league tier 1 prize money of 2023-24 season is as follows:
- 1st place – $250,000
- 2nd place – $ 160,000
- 3rd place – $90,000
Disclaimer for all the games at the Hasely Crawford Stadium: Only the covered stands will be used for the TTPFL games and there will be NO access to the uncovered stands for fans. This includes this evening’s double header