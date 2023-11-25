Know here : Results of Trinidad and Tobago premier football league

The Trinidad and Tobago premier football league commenced on Friday, 24th November 2023 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium

The Trinidad and Tobago premier football league commenced on Friday, 24th November 2023 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. 2 matches were scheduled for the opening day of the season. The results of both the matches are as follows:

The first match took place between Miscellaneous Police FC and Eagles FC at 6:00pm. The game ended in a draw with 1-1.

Miscellaneous Police FC goal scorer: Jabari Mitchell 42’

Eagles FC goal scorer: Kevon Woodley 72’

The second match took place between Defence Force and 1976 FC Phoenix at 8 PM. Defence Force won the match with the score of 5-0

Defence Force Goal scorer: Nathaniel Garcia 6’, Brent Sam 45+1, Justin Garcia 55’, Jamali Garcia 70’, Lashawn Roberts 90’

3 Matches are scheduled for Sunday, 26th November 2023

The first match will take place between Caledonia Football Club and AC Port of Spain at 4:00 PM in the Arima Velodrome

The second match will take place between Prison Service FC and Central FC in Arima Velodrome at 6:00 pm

The third match will take place between Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in the Mahaica Sporting Complex at 6:00pm.

The admission fee of the tournament is $25 for single entry and $100 for the entry of group of 5.

The cash prize for this year’s season of Trinidad and Tobago premier football league Tier 1 is $500,000.

This is double the amount from last season, which was $250,000 in cash prizes with the winner taking home $125,000.

The Trinidad and Tobago premier football league tier 1 prize money of 2023-24 season is as follows:

1 st place – $250,000

place – $250,000 2 nd place – $ 160,000

place – $ 160,000 3rd place – $90,000

Disclaimer for all the games at the Hasely Crawford Stadium: Only the covered stands will be used for the TTPFL games and there will be NO access to the uncovered stands for fans. This includes this evening’s double header