KNOW HERE: Results of three matches of Netball Championship

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica hosted three matches in the Secondary Schools Netball Championship on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matches were played at the Stadium forecourt, and their results have also been announced.

The results of the three games are:

Game 1: Dominica Grammar School vs Goodwill Secondary School

The first game of the tournament was held between Dominica Grammar School and Goodwill Secondary School. In the match of the Under 16 category, the victory was secured by DGS against GSS with 14-8.

The players for the team were Rochelle Marshall and Jayan Jules. Further, the players who showed great performance for GSS were Marine Montune and Mia Dangler.

Scoring for DGS were Rochelle Marshall 9/11 and Jayan Jules on 5/6

Scoring for GSS were Marie Montune, 5/6, and Mia Dangler, 3/5.

Game 2: Castle Bruce Secondary School vs Dominic Grammar School

The second match was held between CBSS and DGS in the Under 20 category of the Netball Championship in Dominica. The victory was secured by Castle Bruce against DGC with 37-15.

The player for the Castle Bruce were Dian Augustine and Celina Winston. While, the players who performed well for Dominica Grammar School were Rochelle Marshall, Rebecca Parillon and Jyan Jules.

Scoring for CBSS were Dian Augustine, 16/19 and Celina Winston 21/38

Scoring for DGS were Rochelle Marshall 13/19, Rebecca Parillon 1/2 and Jayan Jules 1/1.

Game 3: DSC vs Academix

The third game was held between Dominica State College and Academix on the same day. DSC defeated Academix with 37-26 goals. The match was held at Tuesday. The players of DSC were Nyabel Paquette, Talisa St Louis.

Scorers for DSC were Talisa St. Louis 16/28, Earlandra Tavenier 16/28 and Nyabel Paquette 7/12

Scoring for Academix were Nyoka James- 16/37 and Maurissa Andrew- 10/26.

Sports Division of Dominica announced that the games for the netball championship will continue on 8th of December.

