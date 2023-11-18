KNOW HERE: Results of St Kitts-Nevis Football Competition

The results of the matches of St Kitts-Nevis- Anguilla National Bank Primary School Football Competition, which were held on November 16, 2023

St Kitts and Nevis: The results of the matches of St Kitts-Nevis- Anguilla National Bank Primary School Football Competition, which were held on November 16, 2023. The matches were held in different zones, including Monkey Hill, Gardens, Sandy Point and Molineaux.

Result of St Kitts-Nevis National Bank Primary School Football Competition

In Monkey Hill

St. Pauls Primary defeated Maurice Hillier 5-2. For St. Pauls, Kenver Francis scored a hattrick and one goal each from D’Nazii Harris and Ryan Harris. Calamari Williams and Kyvonne Collins both scored for Maurice Hillier.

Angostura Chill Player of the of the Match-Kenver Francis – St. Pauls Primary

Newton Ground Primary won 10 – 1 over Deane Glasford Primary. For Newton Ground Primary, Jaimar Alford scored 5 goals, Aden Prentice registered a hattrick, Jerarjae Francis and Jolani Rochester scored one goal each. Jadden Martin scored the lone goal for Deane Glasford Primary.

Angostura Chill Player of the of the Match – Jaimar Richardson – Newton Ground Primary

At the Gardens

Irishtown Primary defeated Dr. William Connor Primary 3nil. Annel Archibald scored 2 goals and Stiward Castro one goal.

Angostura Chill Player of the of the Match – Stiward Castro – Irishtown Primary

In Sandy Point

ICCS and Saddlers Primary players to a 2-2 draw. Kerianna Harris and Rajarn Morton both scored for ICCS. Saddlers Secondary School goals came from Kiarje Carey and Uzziah Jeffers.

Angostura Chill Player of the of the Match – Jinghoo Zhog

Sandy Point Primary edged Joshua O Williams Primary 3-2. Jared Bowry scored 2 goals and one from Aliquan Richardson for Sandy Point Primary. Both goals for Joshua O Williams were scored by Jahvon Monzac.

Angostura Chill Player of the of the Match – Diante Burke- Sandy Point Primary

Over in Cayon

Dieppe Bay Primary won 3-1 over George Moody Stuart Primary. Tanje Jones, Marcus Warner and Antwon Harvey scored for Dieppe Bay Primary. Micheal Liburd scored the lone goal for George Moody Stuart Primary.

Angostura Chill Player of the of the Match- Marcus Warner – Dieppe Bay Primary

Cayon Primary won 5-0 over Bronte Welsh Primary. Jeshawn Allen scored 4 goals and one from Judah Prince for Cayon Primary.

Angostura Chill Player of the of the Match-Dev Scharran – Bronte Welsh Primary

In Molineaux

Tyrell Williams Primary defeated Violet Petty Primary 10nil. Jahmarrie Lewis scored a hattrick, Josiah Drew and Carlique Williams both scored 2 goals, Anicq Hughes, Evan Warner and Antowne Bowery one goal each for Tyrell Williams Primary

Angostura Chill Player of the of the Match-Jahmarrie Lewis – Tyrell Williams Primary

Edgar T Morris Primary edged Beach Allen Primary 4-3. Edgar T Morris’ goals came from Nyary Henry’s 2 goals and 2 own goals from Beach Allen. Alijah Mitcham recorded a hattrick for Beach Allen Primary

Angostura Chill Player of the of the Match. – Alijah Mitcham – Beach Allen Primary

Quarter Finals Matchups – Tuesday 21st November 2023 matches to be played at Warner Park

3pm – Irishtown Primary vs Newton Ground Primary

4pm – Beach Allen Primary vs Tucker Clarke Primary

5pm – Sandy Point Primary vs Dieppe Bay Primary

6pm – Edgar T Morris Primary vs Tyrell Williams Primary

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com