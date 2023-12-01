Know here: Results of St Kitts Nevis Football Association matches

Results of recently played matches for St Kitts and Nevis Football Association are declared

Results of Matches played for St Kitts and Nevis Football Association are declared.

Recently matches were played under the St Kitts and Nevis football association for the Premier Youth Cup U-13 and Atiba Harris U-15 league.

The results of four matches played for St Kitts and Nevis Football Association‘s Premier Youth Cup U-13 are as follows:

St Thomas / Trinity competed against Cayon and the match ended in a draw with the score of 3-3 each. Saddlers competed against Newtown and won the match with the score of 4-1. Dieppe Bay competed against Bath United and won the match with the score of 3-0. Village competed against Sandy Point and won the match with the score of 4-0.

The results for 3 matches played for St Kitts and Nevis Atiba Harris U-15 league is as follows:

Bath united won against Dieppe Bay with the score of 6-0. Newtown won against Saddlers with the score of 11-3. St Thomas / Trinity won against Cayon with the score of 4-3.

The team of St Kitts and Nevis is scheduled to compete against Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup Qualifiers. The match will take place on Monday, 4th December 2023 in St Kitts and Nevis football association Technical Center St. Peters. The tournament will commence at 7pm.

St Kitts and Nevis Football Association is also hosting the SKNFA U-13 Girls Christmas Camp from 9th to 16th December 2023.It will be held in SKNFA Technical center from 8am to 12pm for age 7-12.It’s an initiative taken by the St Kitts and Nevis football association to develop youth football while sparking an interest in the sports among girls.

Recently Old Road Lady Jets has won their first ever Women’s League title in 2023 Elvis Star Browne Women’s League.The team won against Newtown United with the score of 4-1 at the on 26th november 2023 at the warners park.