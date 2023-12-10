Know here: Results of St Kitts and Nevis football matches

Know here the results of football matches hosted by St Kitts and Nevis football association on 10th December 2023

Various tournament leagues are being hosted by the St Kitts and Nevis football association. The details are as follows:

Results of matches played on Saturday, 10th December 2023 for the Atiba Harris U-15 League are declared.

The match results are as follows:

Dieppe Bay won the match against St Paul’s United with the score of 2-1 in Cayon.

Village won the match against Saddlers with the score of 8-0 at St Peters.

St. Peters won the match against St. Thomas / Trinity with the score of 2-1 at St Peters.

5 Matches of SKNFA Premier Youth Cup (U-13) were conducted on Saturday, 9th September 2023.

The results of matches are as follows:

Saddlers United Predators won the match against Conaree Fireball International with the score of 3-1. The match had commenced at 10:00AM in St Peters.

Village superstars won the match Garden Hotspurs FC with the score of 3-0 . the match had commenced at 11:00AM in St Peters.

Bath United and Molineux FC ended the match in draw. The match had 10:00Am in Cayon.

Cayon football club won the match against Sandy Point Football Club with the score of 11-6. The match had commenced at 11:00AM in Cayon.

Dieppe Bay Youngsters won the match against St. Pauls football club with the score of 4-1. The match had commenced at 12:00Pm in Cayon.

The finals of 2023 Keith Gumbs U-17 league will be taking place on Sunday, 10th December 2023 at 5:00PM.

Cayon Football Club will be competing against St. Thomas Trinity at SKNFA Technical Center.

The Semifinals of Keith Gumbs U-17 league took place on Wednesday, 6th December 2023