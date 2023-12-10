Know here: Results of St Kitts and Nevis football matches

Various tournament leagues are being hosted by the St Kitts and Nevis football association. The details are as follows:
Results of matches played on Saturday, 10th December 2023 for the Atiba Harris U-15 League are declared.
The match results are as follows:
- Dieppe Bay won the match against St Paul’s United with the score of 2-1 in Cayon.
- Village won the match against Saddlers with the score of 8-0 at St Peters.
- St. Peters won the match against St. Thomas / Trinity with the score of 2-1 at St Peters.
5 Matches of SKNFA Premier Youth Cup (U-13) were conducted on Saturday, 9th September 2023.
The results of matches are as follows:
- Saddlers United Predators won the match against Conaree Fireball International with the score of 3-1. The match had commenced at 10:00AM in St Peters.
- Village superstars won the match Garden Hotspurs FC with the score of 3-0 . the match had commenced at 11:00AM in St Peters.
- Bath United and Molineux FC ended the match in draw. The match had 10:00Am in Cayon.
- Cayon football club won the match against Sandy Point Football Club with the score of 11-6. The match had commenced at 11:00AM in Cayon.
- Dieppe Bay Youngsters won the match against St. Pauls football club with the score of 4-1. The match had commenced at 12:00Pm in Cayon.
The finals of 2023 Keith Gumbs U-17 league will be taking place on Sunday, 10th December 2023 at 5:00PM.
- Cayon Football Club will be competing against St. Thomas Trinity at SKNFA Technical Center.
The Semifinals of Keith Gumbs U-17 league took place on Wednesday, 6th December 2023
- Cayon football club won the match against Bath United with the score of 3-0. The match had commenced at 6:00PM at the SKNFA Technical Center.
- Thomas/ Trinity won the match against New Town with the score of 7-6. The match had commenced at 8:00PM at the SKNFA technical Center.