Know here : Results of St Kitts and Nevis Football Association Matches

The results for SKNFA Youth League Football and the match to be played in the finals of Elvis Star Brown Women's League have been declared

The results for Youth Football League hosted by the St Kitts and Nevis Football Association and the match to be played in the finals of Elvis Star Brown Women’s League have been declared.

The results of St Kitts and Nevis football association Premier Youth Cup U-13 matches played on Thursday, 23rd November 2023 are as follows:

Molineux won against Conaree Fireballs with the score of 11-3.

Garden Hotspurs won by default against Security forces as they did not show up for the match.

Thomas/Trinity won by default against St. Paul’s United as they did not show up for the match.

The results of Atiba Harris U-15 League matches Thursday, 23rd November 2023 are as follows:

Thomas/Trinity won by default against St. Paul’s United as they did not show up for the match.

Peters won against Saddlers with the score of 7-0.

The results of matches played in Elvis Star Browne League for the 2023 final four playoffs hosted by St Kitts and Nevis football association are as follows:

Newtown won against United Jets Old Road with the score of 1-0.

Cayon won against Queen city with the score of 2-0.

Newtown United won against Cayon with the score 6-1.

Old Road Lady jets won against Queen City FC with the score 14-1.

Newtown United won against Queen City FC with the score of 8-0

Old road won against Cayon with the score of 2-0

The final matches in the 2023 Elvis Star Browne Women’s League Final Four playoffs ended on Wednesday with wins for Honda Newtown United and Mapau Cayon Rockets.

Honda Newtown United and MFCR Old Road United Lady Jets, will compete in the finals of the Elvis Star Brown Women’s League for this season. The championship match will be played on Sunday, November 26 at 6PM at the Warner’s park.

The entry fees for the Match is $10.

Elvis Star Browne Women’s League Final Four Playoffs commenced on 14th November 2023 at the Warner’s park at 6:00 pm .