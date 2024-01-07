Know here : Results of Sandals GFA National U15 Tournament Quarterfinals

Grenada football association has successfully concluded the Sandals GFA National U15 Tournament Quarterfinals on Saturday, 6th January 2024.

The results of Sandals GFA National U15 Tournament Quarterfinals are:

Johns Sports won the match against Paradise FCI with the score of 3-0 at Cuthbert Peters Park. Eagles’ Super strikers and RGPF FC ended the match in a draw with the score of 1-1 each at Cuthbert Peters Park. Eagles’ super strikers received 6 penalties and RGPF received 5 penalties. SAFL won the match against Sab Spartans with the score of 2-1 at Victoria’s Park. Hard Rock and GBSS FC ended the match in a draw with the score of 1-1 each at Victoria’s Park. Hard Rock received 2 penalties and GBSS received 4 penalties.

Here is the schedule of the GFA Sandals U-15 tournament.

St. John sports, Eagles Super Strikers, SAFL and GBSS FC have qualified and will be competing in the semi-finals on Saturday, 13th January 2024 at Morne Rouge.

John’s sports will compete against Eagle’s super strikers. SAFL will compete against GBSS FC

The winners of both the matches that will be held in the semi-finals will then be competing in the finals for the winner trophy on Saturday, 20th January 2024 at Morne Rouge.

Grenada Football Association has also resumed the Division 2 matches. 3 division 2 matches took place on Saturday, 6th January 2024

Horne competed against Carenage at 5:00 PM in Victoria’s Park Five Stars competed against Morne Jaloux at 7:00 p.m. in Victoria’s Park Christian strikers competed against Herb roots at 4:00 PM in the Queens Parks.

Matches for GFA Division 1 and 2 are scheduled for Sunday, 7th December 2024.

The Match Fixtures are as follows:

Division 1

Shamrock will compete against Eagle Super strikers at 5:00 PM in Rose Hill.

Division 2