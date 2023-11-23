KNOW HERE: Results of quarter-final matches of St Kitts-Nevis Football League

The quarter-final matches of the St Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Primary School Football League were held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

St Kitts and Nevis: The quarter-final matches of the St Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Primary School Football League were held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The results of the matches played at Warner Park have been announced.

Four matches were played at the Primary School Football League, and determined the place of the different teams in the semi-final round. Four teams have been qualified for the round.

The results are:

At Warner Park

In the first match, Annel Archibald’s two goals led Irishtown to a 2nil victory over Newton Ground Primary. Irsihtown primary booked a spot in the semifinals.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match was given to Annel Archibald- Irishtown Primary

In the second match, Tyrell Williams Primary edged Edgar T Morris Primary 2-1 to secure their spot in the semifinals. Josyah Drew and Verdell Govia were on target for Tyrell Williams Primary. J; Shawn Phillips scored the lone goal for Edgar T Morris Primary.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match was given to Jahmarri Lewis – Tyrell Williams Primary

In the third match, Dieppe Bay Primary School advanced to the semifinals after defeating Sandy Point Primary. At the end of regulation time, the score was 1-1 with Jayveon Bradshaw’s goal for Dieppe Bay Primary and an own goal also scored by Dieppe Bay for Sandy Point.

Then, in penalties, the teams went, and Dieppe Bay Primary edged Sandy Point Primary 4-3 on penalties. Marcus Warner, Antwon Harvey, Jayveon Bradshaw and Zayden Benjamin with the penalty scorers for Dieppe Bay Primary and Naeem Williams, Jamalji French and Diante Burke for Sandy Point Primary.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match was given to Justin Permual – Dieppe Bay Primary

Beach Allen Primary were victorious over Tucker Clarke Primary 7-1. Alijah Mitchum netted four times and Dequanj Lawrence’ hattrick pushed Beach Allen into the semifinals. Antonio Prescott scored the lone goal for Tucker Clarke Primary.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match was given to Ianjay Blake – Beach Allen Primary.

The four teams of the semi-final round are:

Irishtown Primary

Beach Allen Primary

Tyrell Williams Primary

Dieppe Bay Primary

Semifinals Matchups:

Irishtown Primary vs Beach Allen Primary Tyrell Williams Primary vs Dieppe Bay Primary

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com