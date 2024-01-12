Know here: Results of NBA Matches

NBA conducted 5 Matches on Friday, 12 January 2024. The results have been announced and are as follows:
- Milwaukee Bucks won the match against Boston Celtics by 33 points. Milwaukee Bucks scored 135 points and Boston Celtics scored 102 points.
- Phoenix suns won the match against Los Angeles Lakers by 18 points. Phoenix Suns scored 127 points and Los Angeles Lakers scored 109 points.
- Dallas Mavericks won the match against New York Knicks by 4 points. Dallas Mavericks scored 128 points and New York Knicks scored 124 points.
- Oklahoma City Thunder won the match against Portland Trail Blazers by 62 points. Thunder Oklahoma City scored 139 points and Portland Trail Blazers scored 77 points.
- Cleveland Cavaliers won the match against Nets Brooklyn by 9 Points. Cleveland Cavaliers scored 111 points and Nets Brooklyn scored 102 points.
Here are the results of NBA matches conducted on Thursday, 11th January 2024
- New Orleans Pelicans won the match against Golden State Warriors by 36 points. New Orleans Pelicans scored 141 points and Golden State Warriors scored 105 points.
- Boston Celtics won the match against Minnesota Timberwolves by 7 points in OT. Boston Celtics scored 127 points and Minnesota Celtics scored 120 points.
- San Antonio spurs won the match against Detroit Pistons by 22 points. . San Antonio Spurs scored 130 points and Detroit Pistons scored 108 points.
- Atlanta Hawks won the match against Philadelphia 76ers by 7 Points in OT. Atlanta Haws scored 139 and Philadelphia 76ers scored 132.
- LA Clippers won the match against Toronto Raptors by 6 points. LA Clippers scored 126 points and Toronto Raptors scored 120 points.
- Utah Jazz won the match against Denver Nuggets by 13 points. Utah Jazz scored 124 points and Denver Nuggets scored 111 points.
- Chicago Bulls won the match against Houston rockets by 5 points in OT. Chicago bulls scored 124 points and Houston Rockets scored 119 points.
- Oklahoma City Thunder won the match against Miami Heat by 8 points. Oklahoma City Thunder scored 128 points, and Miami Heat scored 120 points.
- Sacramento Kings won the match against Charlotte Hornets by 25 points. Sacramento Kings scored 123 Points and Charlotte Hornets scored 98 Points.
- Indiana Pacers won the match against Washington Wizards by 8 Points. Indiana Pacers scored 112 points and Washington Wizards scored 104 points.