Know here: Results of NBA Matches

NBA conducted 5 Matches on Friday, 12 January 2024. The results have been announced and are as follows:

  1. Milwaukee Bucks won the match against Boston Celtics by 33 points. Milwaukee Bucks scored 135 points and Boston Celtics scored 102 points.
  2. Phoenix suns won the match against Los Angeles Lakers by 18 points. Phoenix Suns scored 127 points and Los Angeles Lakers scored 109 points.
  3. Dallas Mavericks won the match against New York Knicks by 4 points. Dallas Mavericks scored 128 points and New York Knicks scored 124 points.
  4. Oklahoma City Thunder won the match against Portland Trail Blazers by 62 points. Thunder Oklahoma City scored 139 points and Portland Trail Blazers scored 77 points.
  5. Cleveland Cavaliers won the match against Nets Brooklyn by 9 Points. Cleveland Cavaliers scored 111 points and Nets Brooklyn scored 102 points.

Here are the results of NBA matches conducted on Thursday, 11th January 2024

  1. New Orleans Pelicans won the match against Golden State Warriors by 36 points. New Orleans Pelicans scored 141 points and Golden State Warriors scored 105 points.
  2. Boston Celtics won the match against Minnesota Timberwolves by 7 points in OT. Boston Celtics scored 127 points and Minnesota Celtics scored 120 points.
  3. San Antonio spurs won the match against Detroit Pistons by 22 points. . San Antonio Spurs scored 130 points and Detroit Pistons scored 108 points.
  4. Atlanta Hawks won the match against Philadelphia 76ers by 7 Points in OT. Atlanta Haws scored 139 and Philadelphia 76ers scored 132.
  5. LA Clippers won the match against Toronto Raptors by 6 points. LA Clippers scored 126 points and Toronto Raptors scored 120 points.
  6. Utah Jazz won the match against Denver Nuggets by 13 points. Utah Jazz scored 124 points and Denver Nuggets scored 111 points.
  7. Chicago Bulls won the match against Houston rockets by 5 points in OT. Chicago bulls scored 124 points and Houston Rockets scored 119 points.
  8. Oklahoma City Thunder won the match against Miami Heat by 8 points. Oklahoma City Thunder scored 128 points, and Miami Heat scored 120 points.
  9. Sacramento Kings won the match against Charlotte Hornets by 25 points. Sacramento Kings scored 123 Points and Charlotte Hornets scored 98 Points.
  10. Indiana Pacers won the match against Washington Wizards by 8 Points. Indiana Pacers scored 112 points and Washington Wizards scored 104 points.

