Know here: Results of NBA Matches

NBA conducted 5 Matches on Friday, 12 January 2024. The results have been announced and are as follows:

Milwaukee Bucks won the match against Boston Celtics by 33 points. Milwaukee Bucks scored 135 points and Boston Celtics scored 102 points. Phoenix suns won the match against Los Angeles Lakers by 18 points. Phoenix Suns scored 127 points and Los Angeles Lakers scored 109 points. Dallas Mavericks won the match against New York Knicks by 4 points. Dallas Mavericks scored 128 points and New York Knicks scored 124 points. Oklahoma City Thunder won the match against Portland Trail Blazers by 62 points. Thunder Oklahoma City scored 139 points and Portland Trail Blazers scored 77 points. Cleveland Cavaliers won the match against Nets Brooklyn by 9 Points. Cleveland Cavaliers scored 111 points and Nets Brooklyn scored 102 points.

Here are the results of NBA matches conducted on Thursday, 11th January 2024