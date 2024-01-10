Know here : Results of NBA Matches held on 9th and 10th January 2024

National Basketball Association conducted 5 matches on Wednesday, 10th December 2024 and 6 matches on Tuesday, 9th December 2024.
here are the results of Matches played on 10th December 2024:
- Los Angeles Lakers won the match against Toronto raptors by 1 point. The Los Angeles Lakers scored 132 points, and the Toronto Raptors scored 131 points.
- Minnesota Timberwolves won the match against Orlando Magic by 21 points. Minnesota Timberwolves scored 113 points, and Orlando Magic scored 92 points.
- Sacramento Kings won the match against Detroit Pistons by 21 points. Sacramento Kings scored 131 points and Detroit Pistons scored 110 Points.
- New York Knicks won the match against Portland Trail Blazers by 28 points. New York Knicks scored 112 Points and Portland Trail Blazers scored 84 points.
- Memphis Grizzlies won the match against Mavericks by 17 points. Memphis grizzlies scored 120 points and Mavericks scored 103 points.
Below are the Results of Matches played on 9th December 2024
- Los Angeles Clippers won the match against Phoenix Suns by 27 points. Los Angeles Clippers scored 138 points and Phoenix Suns scored 111 points.
- Utah Jazz won the match against Milwaukee Bucks by 16 points. Utah Jazz scored 132 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks scored 116 points.
- Miami Heat won the match against Houston Rockets by 7 Points. Miami Heat scored 120 points, and the Houston Rockets scored 113 points.
- Chicago bulls won the match against Charlotte Hornets by 7 points in OT. Chicago Bulls scored 119 points, and Charlotte Hornets scored 112 points.
- Indiana Pacers won the match against Boston Celtics by 2 points. Indiana Pacers scored 133 points, and the Boston Celtics scored 131 Points.
- Oklahoma City Thunder won the match against Washington Wizards by 8 Points. Oklahoma city Thunder scored 136 points, and Washington Wizards scored 128 Points.