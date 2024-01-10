Know here : Results of NBA Matches held on 9th and 10th January 2024

National Basketball Association conducted 5 matches on Wednesday, 10th December 2024 and 6 matches on Tuesday, 9th December 2024.

here are the results of Matches played on 10th December 2024:

Los Angeles Lakers won the match against Toronto raptors by 1 point. The Los Angeles Lakers scored 132 points, and the Toronto Raptors scored 131 points. Minnesota Timberwolves won the match against Orlando Magic by 21 points. Minnesota Timberwolves scored 113 points, and Orlando Magic scored 92 points. Sacramento Kings won the match against Detroit Pistons by 21 points. Sacramento Kings scored 131 points and Detroit Pistons scored 110 Points. New York Knicks won the match against Portland Trail Blazers by 28 points. New York Knicks scored 112 Points and Portland Trail Blazers scored 84 points. Memphis Grizzlies won the match against Mavericks by 17 points. Memphis grizzlies scored 120 points and Mavericks scored 103 points.

Below are the Results of Matches played on 9th December 2024