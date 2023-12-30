Know here :Results of NBA Matches held on 30th December 2023

10 NBA Matches took place on Saturday, 30th December 2023. The results are declared and are as follows:
- New York Knicks competed against Orlando Magic at 5:30 AM
Orlando Magic won the match by 9 points
Orlando Magic scored 117 points and New York Knicks scored 108 points
- Nets Brooklyn competed against Washington Wizards at 5:30 AM
Washington Wizards won the match by 6 points
Washington Wizards scored 110 points and Nets Brooklyn scored 104 points.
- Milwaukee Bucks competed against Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:00 AM.
Milwaukee Bucks won the match by 8 points
Milwaukee Bucks scores 119 points and Cleveland Cavaliers scored 111 points
- Sacramento Kings competed against Atlanta Hawks Basketball at 6:00 AM
Sacramento Kings won the match by 7 points
Sacramento Kings scored 117 points and Atlanta Hawks Basketball scored 110 points
- Toronto Raptors competed against Boston Celtics at 6:00 AM
Boston Celtics won the match by 2 points
Boston Celtics scored 120 points and Toronto Raptors scored 118 points
- Philadelphia 76ers competed against Houston Rockets at 6:30 AM
Philadelphia 76ers won the match by 4 points
Philadelphia 76ers scored 131 points and Houston Rockets scored 127 points
- Thunder Oklahoma City competed against Denver Nuggets at 7:30 AM
Oklahoma City thunders won the match by 26 points
Oklahoma city Thunder scored 119 points and Denver Nuggets scored 93 points
- Charlotte Hornets competed against Phoenix Suns at 7:30 AM
Phoenix Suns won the match by 14 points
Phoenix Suns scored 133 points and Charlotte Hornets scored 119 points
- San Antonia Spurs competed against Portland Trail Blazers at 8:30 AM
Portland Trail Blazers won the match by 6 points
Portland trail Blazers scores 134 points and San Antonio Spurs scored 128 points.
- Memphis Grizzlies competed against LA Clippers at 9:00 AM
Los Angeles Clippers won the match by 11 points
Los Angeles Clippers scored 117 points and Memphis Grizzlies scored 106 points