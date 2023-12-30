Know here :Results of NBA Matches held on 30th December 2023

The results and scores of 10 National Basketball Association Matches that took place on Saturday, 30th December 2023

10 NBA Matches took place on Saturday, 30th December 2023. The results are declared and are as follows:

New York Knicks competed against Orlando Magic at 5:30 AM

Orlando Magic won the match by 9 points

Orlando Magic scored 117 points and New York Knicks scored 108 points

Nets Brooklyn competed against Washington Wizards at 5:30 AM

Washington Wizards won the match by 6 points

Washington Wizards scored 110 points and Nets Brooklyn scored 104 points.

Milwaukee Bucks competed against Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:00 AM.

Milwaukee Bucks won the match by 8 points

Milwaukee Bucks scores 119 points and Cleveland Cavaliers scored 111 points

Sacramento Kings competed against Atlanta Hawks Basketball at 6:00 AM

Sacramento Kings won the match by 7 points

Sacramento Kings scored 117 points and Atlanta Hawks Basketball scored 110 points

Toronto Raptors competed against Boston Celtics at 6:00 AM

Boston Celtics won the match by 2 points

Boston Celtics scored 120 points and Toronto Raptors scored 118 points

Philadelphia 76ers competed against Houston Rockets at 6:30 AM

Philadelphia 76ers won the match by 4 points

Philadelphia 76ers scored 131 points and Houston Rockets scored 127 points

Thunder Oklahoma City competed against Denver Nuggets at 7:30 AM

Oklahoma City thunders won the match by 26 points

Oklahoma city Thunder scored 119 points and Denver Nuggets scored 93 points

Charlotte Hornets competed against Phoenix Suns at 7:30 AM

Phoenix Suns won the match by 14 points

Phoenix Suns scored 133 points and Charlotte Hornets scored 119 points

San Antonia Spurs competed against Portland Trail Blazers at 8:30 AM

Portland Trail Blazers won the match by 6 points

Portland trail Blazers scores 134 points and San Antonio Spurs scored 128 points.

Memphis Grizzlies competed against LA Clippers at 9:00 AM

Los Angeles Clippers won the match by 11 points

Los Angeles Clippers scored 117 points and Memphis Grizzlies scored 106 points