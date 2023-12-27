Know here: Results of NBA matches held on 27th December

The results of 9 NBA matches that were held on Wednesday, 27th December 2023 are declared.

The results of 9 NBA matches that were held on Wednesday, 27th December 2023 are declared.

The results are :

Los Angeles Clippers won against Charlotte Hornets by 9 points. Orlando Magic won the match against Washington Wizards by 8 points. Brooklyn Nets won against the Detroit Pistons by 6 points. Utah Jazz won against San Antonia by 12 points. Oklahoma City Thunder won against the Minnesota Timberwolves by 23 points. Memphis Grizzlies won against the New Orleans Pelicans by 1 point in OT. Indiana Pacers Won the match against Houston Rockets by 6 points. Chicago Bulls won the match against Atlanta Hawks basketball by 5 points. Portland trail blazers won against the Sacramento Kings by 17 Points.

Here is a review of the National Basketball Association STAT LEADERS through Week 9’s action:

Steals per game through 25th December 2023

Shai Gilgeous Alexander – 2.8 Donovan Mitchell – 1.8 Matisse Thybulle – 1.7 Paul George – 1.7 De’Anthony Melton – 1.6

Rebounds per match through 25th December 2023

Anthony Davis – 12.4 Nikola Jokic – 12.3 Rudy Gobert – 12.3 Domantas Sabonis – 12.1 Joel Embiid – 11.7

Points per game through 25th December 2023

Joel Embiid – 35.0 Luka Doncic – 33.5 Shai Gilgeous – Alexander – 30.8 Giannis Antetokounmpo – 30.8 Kevin Durant – 30.3

Blocks per game through 25th December 2023

Victor Wembanyama – 3.0 Brook Lopez – 2.9 Chet Holmgren – 2.7 Walker Kessler – 2.7 Anthony Davis – 2.5

Assists per game through 25th December 2023

Tyrese Haliburton – 12.2 Trae Young – 11.2 Luka Doncic – 9.4 Nikola Jokic – 9.2 Fred Vanvleet – 8.6

Total rebounds per game through 25th December 2023

Nikola Jokic – 382 Anthony Davis – 360 Rudy Gobert – 343 Domantas Sabonis – 339 Nikola Vucevic – 321

Total points per game through 25th December 2023

Luca Doncic – 939 Giannis Antetokounmpo – 893 Joel Embiid – 874 Nikola Jokic – 817 Shai Gilgeous – Alexander – 802

Total Block per game through 25th December 2023

Brook Lopez – 88 Chet Holmgren – 74 Victor Wembanyama – 74 Anthony Davis – 72 Rudy Gobert – 64

Total Steals per game through 25th December 2023

Shai Gilgeous – Alexandar – 73 Matisse Thybulle – 47 De’Anthony Melton – 46 Paul George – 45 Dejounte Murray – 45

Total assists per game through 25th December 2023