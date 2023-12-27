Know here: Results of NBA matches held on 27th December

The results of 9 NBA matches that were held on Wednesday, 27th December 2023 are declared.

NBA
NBA

The results of 9 NBA matches that were held on Wednesday, 27th December 2023 are declared.

The results are :

  1. Los Angeles Clippers won against Charlotte Hornets by 9 points.
  2. Orlando Magic won the match against Washington Wizards by 8 points.
  3. Brooklyn Nets won against the Detroit Pistons by 6 points.
  4. Utah Jazz won against San Antonia by 12 points.
  5. Oklahoma City Thunder won against the Minnesota Timberwolves by 23 points.
  6. Memphis Grizzlies won against the New Orleans Pelicans by 1 point in OT.
  7. Indiana Pacers Won the match against Houston Rockets by 6 points.
  8. Chicago Bulls won the match against Atlanta Hawks basketball by 5 points.
  9. Portland trail blazers won against the Sacramento Kings by 17 Points.

Here is a review of the National Basketball Association STAT LEADERS through Week 9’s action:

Steals per game through 25th December 2023

  1. Shai Gilgeous Alexander – 2.8
  2. Donovan Mitchell – 1.8
  3. Matisse Thybulle – 1.7
  4. Paul George – 1.7
  5. De’Anthony Melton – 1.6

Rebounds per match through 25th December 2023

  1. Anthony Davis – 12.4
  2. Nikola Jokic – 12.3
  3. Rudy Gobert – 12.3
  4. Domantas Sabonis – 12.1
  5. Joel Embiid – 11.7

Points per game through 25th December 2023

  1. Joel Embiid – 35.0
  2. Luka Doncic – 33.5
  3. Shai Gilgeous – Alexander – 30.8
  4. Giannis Antetokounmpo – 30.8
  5. Kevin Durant – 30.3

Blocks per game through 25th December 2023

  1. Victor Wembanyama – 3.0
  2. Brook Lopez – 2.9
  3. Chet Holmgren – 2.7
  4. Walker Kessler – 2.7
  5. Anthony Davis – 2.5

Assists per game through 25th December 2023

  1. Tyrese Haliburton – 12.2
  2. Trae Young – 11.2
  3. Luka Doncic – 9.4
  4. Nikola Jokic – 9.2
  5. Fred Vanvleet – 8.6

Total rebounds per game through 25th December 2023

  1. Nikola Jokic – 382
  2. Anthony Davis – 360
  3. Rudy Gobert – 343
  4. Domantas Sabonis – 339
  5. Nikola Vucevic – 321

Total points per game through 25th December 2023

  1. Luca Doncic – 939
  2. Giannis Antetokounmpo – 893
  3. Joel Embiid – 874
  4. Nikola Jokic – 817
  5. Shai Gilgeous – Alexander – 802

Total Block per game through 25th December 2023

  1. Brook Lopez – 88
  2. Chet Holmgren – 74
  3. Victor Wembanyama – 74
  4. Anthony Davis – 72
  5. Rudy Gobert – 64

Total Steals per game through 25th December 2023

  1. Shai Gilgeous – Alexandar – 73
  2. Matisse Thybulle – 47
  3. De’Anthony Melton – 46
  4. Paul George – 45
  5. Dejounte Murray – 45

Total assists per game through 25th December 2023

  1. Tyrese Haliburton – 304
  2. Trae Young – 303
  3. Nikola Jokic – 285
  4. Luka Doncic – 262
  5. Fred Vanvleet – 224

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR