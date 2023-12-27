Know here: Results of NBA matches held on 27th December

The results of 9 NBA matches that were held on Wednesday, 27th December 2023 are declared.
The results are :
- Los Angeles Clippers won against Charlotte Hornets by 9 points.
- Orlando Magic won the match against Washington Wizards by 8 points.
- Brooklyn Nets won against the Detroit Pistons by 6 points.
- Utah Jazz won against San Antonia by 12 points.
- Oklahoma City Thunder won against the Minnesota Timberwolves by 23 points.
- Memphis Grizzlies won against the New Orleans Pelicans by 1 point in OT.
- Indiana Pacers Won the match against Houston Rockets by 6 points.
- Chicago Bulls won the match against Atlanta Hawks basketball by 5 points.
- Portland trail blazers won against the Sacramento Kings by 17 Points.
Here is a review of the National Basketball Association STAT LEADERS through Week 9’s action:
Steals per game through 25th December 2023
- Shai Gilgeous Alexander – 2.8
- Donovan Mitchell – 1.8
- Matisse Thybulle – 1.7
- Paul George – 1.7
- De’Anthony Melton – 1.6
Rebounds per match through 25th December 2023
- Anthony Davis – 12.4
- Nikola Jokic – 12.3
- Rudy Gobert – 12.3
- Domantas Sabonis – 12.1
- Joel Embiid – 11.7
Points per game through 25th December 2023
- Joel Embiid – 35.0
- Luka Doncic – 33.5
- Shai Gilgeous – Alexander – 30.8
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – 30.8
- Kevin Durant – 30.3
Blocks per game through 25th December 2023
- Victor Wembanyama – 3.0
- Brook Lopez – 2.9
- Chet Holmgren – 2.7
- Walker Kessler – 2.7
- Anthony Davis – 2.5
Assists per game through 25th December 2023
- Tyrese Haliburton – 12.2
- Trae Young – 11.2
- Luka Doncic – 9.4
- Nikola Jokic – 9.2
- Fred Vanvleet – 8.6
Total rebounds per game through 25th December 2023
- Nikola Jokic – 382
- Anthony Davis – 360
- Rudy Gobert – 343
- Domantas Sabonis – 339
- Nikola Vucevic – 321
Total points per game through 25th December 2023
- Luca Doncic – 939
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – 893
- Joel Embiid – 874
- Nikola Jokic – 817
- Shai Gilgeous – Alexander – 802
Total Block per game through 25th December 2023
- Brook Lopez – 88
- Chet Holmgren – 74
- Victor Wembanyama – 74
- Anthony Davis – 72
- Rudy Gobert – 64
Total Steals per game through 25th December 2023
- Shai Gilgeous – Alexandar – 73
- Matisse Thybulle – 47
- De’Anthony Melton – 46
- Paul George – 45
- Dejounte Murray – 45
Total assists per game through 25th December 2023
- Tyrese Haliburton – 304
- Trae Young – 303
- Nikola Jokic – 285
- Luka Doncic – 262
- Fred Vanvleet – 224