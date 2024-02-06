KNOW HERE: Results of Harlem Football League of Dominica

The King’ Hill Veterans and Jardin played the first match of the 2023/2024 TIMBO’s SUITES Harlem Football League on Friday.

The Veterans match which was scheduled as part of the 2023/24 TIMBO’S SUITES Harlem Football League was played on Friday 2nd February 2024. King’s Hill Veterans and Jardin played to an exciting 3 All draw before an appreciative crowd in Newtown.

The match had a number of past National Players on display. Also past Fifa referee Ibrahim Brohim was the Special guest referee for the match with Arshworth (Arshimo) Williams, Dave (Gwapers) Peter and Don (Coach) Leogal as his assistants.

The game was an exciting affair with those players trying to roll back the years. Some tried to play as if they were in their 20’s while other just agreed, “you know what age has caught up with me I will take my time.”

It was Jardin who got of with a bang early when Robertson (Cocoa Shoe) Hypolite found the back of the net. Jardin went up two nil with a goal from Glen (Pudders) Jnobaptiste to going into the halftime break up 2 goals to nil.

In the second half King’s Hill Veterans came roaring back with 3 goals to take the lead. Goals from Wayne George with a excellent right foot volley, with Don Mitchel and Bert Benjamin scoring one goal each gave King’s Hill Veterans the advantage. But with less than a minute left in the match, Gregory (Floopy) Jnobaptiste got the equalizer for Jardin to see both teams walk away contented with the 3 All draw.

Clement (Birdy) Webster was named King’s Hill Veterans player of the match and Gregoire (Floopy) Jnobaptiste was judged Jardin player of the match. A replay is in the making as the rivalry was not settled.