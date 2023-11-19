Know here : Results of Grenada football matches

Results of Grenada football association matches played on 18th November 2023 and the details of postponed matches has been announced

The results of Grenada Football Association Matches played on 18th November 2023 has been announced.

The results of Grenada Football Association Matches Division 2 played on Saturday, 18th November 2023 are:

The first match took place between Honved and Carenage at 4:00pm in the Roy St. John playing field. Honved won the tournament with the score of 5 against Carenage with the score of 0.

The second match took place between Christian Strikers and Hampshire United at 4:00pm in the Queens Park. Christian strikers won against Hampshire with the score of 2-1.

The third match took place between North Stars and Sunjets at 4 :00 pm in Fond. North stars won with the score of 2 against Sunjets with the score of 1.

Several matches have been postponed, the details of which are as follows:

Division 1

The match that was scheduled between SAFL and Fontenoy has been postponed. It was to be played on 19 th November 2023 at 16:00 in the Victoria Park.

November 2023 at 16:00 in the Victoria Park. The match between St. David’s FC and Shamrock that was to be played on 19th November 2023 has been postponed. It was scheduled at La Sagesse at 16:00.

Division 2, Group 1

The match that was to be played on 16th November 2023 between Mt. Horne and springs at 18:00 in Victoria Park has also been postponed.

Division 2 group 2

The match that was scheduled between Herb Roots and Combined Northerners has been postponed. It was scheduled for 16 th November 2023 and was to be played at 18:00 in the Cuthbert Peters.

November 2023 and was to be played at 18:00 in the Cuthbert Peters. The match between Combined Northerners and North Stars is also postponed that was dated for 19th November 2023 at 16:00 in the Queen’s Park.

Recent scores from the GFA tournament

The final scores of matches of GFA division 2 are:

Five Stars won with the score of 3 against Belle Vue Rangers with the score of 1.

Morne Jaloux won with the score of 3 against Carenage with the score of 0.

The final score of matches of GFA division 1 are:

Shamrock SC won with the score of 3 against SAFL with the score of 1.