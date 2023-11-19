Know here : Results of Grenada football matches

The results of Grenada Football Association Matches played on 18th November 2023 has been announced.
The results of Grenada Football Association Matches Division 2 played on Saturday, 18th November 2023 are:
- The first match took place between Honved and Carenage at 4:00pm in the Roy St. John playing field. Honved won the tournament with the score of 5 against Carenage with the score of 0.
- The second match took place between Christian Strikers and Hampshire United at 4:00pm in the Queens Park. Christian strikers won against Hampshire with the score of 2-1.
- The third match took place between North Stars and Sunjets at 4 :00 pm in Fond. North stars won with the score of 2 against Sunjets with the score of 1.
Several matches have been postponed, the details of which are as follows:
Division 1
- The match that was scheduled between SAFL and Fontenoy has been postponed. It was to be played on 19th November 2023 at 16:00 in the Victoria Park.
- The match between St. David’s FC and Shamrock that was to be played on 19th November 2023 has been postponed. It was scheduled at La Sagesse at 16:00.
Division 2, Group 1
- The match that was to be played on 16th November 2023 between Mt. Horne and springs at 18:00 in Victoria Park has also been postponed.
Division 2 group 2
- The match that was scheduled between Herb Roots and Combined Northerners has been postponed. It was scheduled for 16th November 2023 and was to be played at 18:00 in the Cuthbert Peters.
- The match between Combined Northerners and North Stars is also postponed that was dated for 19th November 2023 at 16:00 in the Queen’s Park.
Recent scores from the GFA tournament
The final scores of matches of GFA division 2 are:
- Five Stars won with the score of 3 against Belle Vue Rangers with the score of 1.
- Morne Jaloux won with the score of 3 against Carenage with the score of 0.
The final score of matches of GFA division 1 are:
- Shamrock SC won with the score of 3 against SAFL with the score of 1.