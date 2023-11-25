KNOW HERE: Results of Grenada Football matches

The first round of the Grenada Football Division 1 has completed on Thursday, The results and standing of the matches has been announced.

Grenada: The first round of the Grenada Football Division 1 has completed on Thursday. The results of the matches and standing of the round has been announced which will determine the position of the teams in upcoming rounds.

The standings of all teams along with their scores are as follows:

Shamrock stands first with 12 points.

RGPF FC – 11 points

David FC – 7 points

Fontenoy United -6 points

SAFL – 6 points

Eagles Superstrikers – 1 point

Results of Grenada football association match division 2 played on Thursday, 23rd November 2023.

MT Horne FC won against Springs FC with the score of 2-0. The venue of match was Victoria Park and the game started at 6:00pm.

The second match was scheduled between Class herb roots and Combined Northerners at 6:00 pm in the Cuthbert Peters Park. The match was declared a draw with the score of 2-2 each.

Matches scheduled for Saturday, 25th November 2023 in the division 2 are:

GROUP 1

Belle Vue Rangers will compete with Carenage FC in Victoria’s Park at 4:00pm

GROUP 2

Christian strikers will compete against Tempe All Blacks in Queens Park at 4:00pm

Hampshire United will compete against Combined Northerners in Willis at 4:00pm

On Sunday, November 26, 2023, Queen’s Park Rangers will face off against Happy Hill FC in the Grenada Football Association Premier League in Queen’s Park at 4:00pm.

The Granada’s Women’s National Team will play their last game of the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup Qualifiers on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 7:00 PM at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex. The match will take place between US Virgin Islands and Grenada.

Grenada Football Association (GFA) extended also congratulations to Mac Donald College on winning the Star Malt Secondary Schools Football Tournament Power 8 Knockout Final. The association congratulated and appreciated Boca Secondary School and all the schools that competed in the tournament.