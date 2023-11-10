Know here: Results of First edition invitational 4x1 mile Road Relay

The Castries Comprehensive Secondary School came in second and St. Joseph’s Convent third

Castries, Saint Lucia: The male and female athletes from Saint Lucia Sports Academy and St Mary’s College secured victory in St Mary’s College’s first edition invitational 4×1 mile Road Relay. The race was held on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The first race of the day started with victory for the Saint Lucia Sports Academy Under 15 girl’s quartet of Shanel Elien, Sherelle Etienne, Isabella Emilienne, and Jackie Louison when they made light work of the field to win gold, leaving the rest of the field in the dust. The Castries Comprehensive Secondary School came in second and St. Joseph’s Convent third.

In the boys Under 15, St. Marý’s College quartet of Kaylan Stephen, Diallo Albert, Rayshawn Simon, and Sebastián Ambler, won the gold ahead of Saint Lucia Sports Academy, Patricia D. James Secondary, Castries Comprehensive Secondary School, and Corinth Secondary School in that order.

In the Under 20 Boys, St. Mary’s College quartet of Josiah Dupre, Aunarje Theodore, Alex Devaux, and Omarion Edwin won the gold in a time of 31 minutes 45.06 seconds, a full 60 seconds ahead of second-placed Saint Lucia Sports Academy, 3rd Patricia D. James Secondary School came home in 33 minutes 48.20 seconds, 4th Castries Comprehensive Secondary School in 34 minutes 16.50 seconds and Corinth Secondary School in 38 minutes 20.65 seconds round out the top five.

The squad from the Saint Lucia Sports Academy got their time to shine in the senior girls division. Gold in 40 minutes 02.91 seconds, running away yet again from Castries Comprehensive Secondary School in second place in a time of 41 minutes 49.20 seconds, and the St. Joseph’s Convent not too far behind took the bronze in 44 minutes 21.21 seconds

Earlier, the Dunnottar School held its annual road race on Wednesday November 8 2023 with a combined 50-plus students competing.

According to Silvrena Preville-Howell, Chairperson of the Sports Committee at the Dunnottar School, the event attracted students from the Multiple Disability Section, Autism, and other departments who competed in two races.

In the short route category for juniors, the first boy across the finish line was Kurdy Elibox; he was followed by Tarick Degazon and Xavier Antoine in second and third place, respectively.

Makeba Daniel led the charge in the girl’s division followed by Oleisia Dujon in second place.

In the second race on the day, the senior runners competed the route from Leslie Land, Sunbilt, Entrepot (Independence City), and back to the school which is adjacent to the Marian Home for the Elderly.

The senior event was won by Devon Jn Baptiste and in second place was Benjamin Cherebin. In the girl’s category, Bria Polius was first across the finish line.

