KNOW HERE: Results of field events in National Primary School Athletics Championship

Barbados: Reynold Weekes Primary School won the field events competition for girls in the Anton Norris zone of NAPSAC in Barbados. The victory was secured with a score of 66 points and stood in the first position in the zone.

In the boy’s division, All Saints Primary School won in the boys’ division with a score of 80 points.

Alyssa Thompson who won the under-13 shot put and Denisha Hurdle who won the under-11 long jump were two of the outstanding athletes for Reynold Weekes.

Jakaiden Jordan, Jelani Sealy and Amar Kirton-Phillips were outstanding for All Saints. Jordan won the boys’ under-13 shot put while Jelani Sealy and Amar Kirton-Phillips finished one-two in the under-13 long jump to make valuable contributions to the All Saints’ victory.

West Terrace Primary School stole the top spots in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions of the Patsy Callender Zone in the NAPSAC field events last week. The girls amassed 97 points to lead Shirley Chisholm Primary who was second with 68 points.

West Terrace gained valuable points in the girls’ division from Kara Archer who won the under-7 broad jump, Jhamyah Dallaway who won the under-9 girls’ long jump and Roosalie O’Neal who won the under-11 girls’ long Jump.

In the boys’ division, Jelani Corbin contributed to his school’s victory with wins in the under-9 boys’ long jump and the under-9 boys’ cricket ball throw while Zayden Haynes-Pearce added points when he won the under-11 boys’ long jump.

The West Terrace lads grabbed points in the cricket ball throw with Izaiah Rudder winning in the under-13 division while Roni Watson and Neymar Forde took first and second place in the under-11 Boys’ throw.

One record tumbled in the zone when Axel Whitehead of St Winifred’s won the boys’ under-13 shot put with a throw of 9.63 metres to erase the old distance and write his name in the record book.

Bayley’s Primary School won both the boys and girls’ division of the field events in the Obadele Thompson Zone of NAPSAC last week.

Bayley’s amassed 135 points to take the boys’ title way ahead of St Cyprian’s Boys School, which placed second. The Bayley’s girls had a total of 98 points for their victory while Hindsbury Primary was second with 73 points.

Mykah Jones won the under-13 boys’ shot put for Bayley’s and put his name in the record book with a throw of 9.96m, while his school mate, Ramani Dublin won the under-9 boys’ long jump with a leap of 3.32 metres which was a new record for that event.

Another record breaker for the day was Risa Leacock from Hindsbury Girls’ who recorded a long jump of 3.55 metres to replace the old distance in that event.