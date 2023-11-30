Know here: Results of CONCACAF Road to Gold Cup matches

The results of CONCACAF Road to Gold Cup matches played on Wednesday, 29th November 2023 are declared

The results of the matches and name of goal scorer’s are as follows:

LEAGUE B GROUP A

Antigua and Barbuda competed against Suriname at 2PM ET and 3PM Local.

Suriname won against Antigua and Barbuda with a score of 1-0.

Goal scorer of Suriname: Katoucha Patra 45’+3

LEAGUE C GROUP C

Bahamas competed against U.S. Virgin Island at 3PM ET.

S. Virgin Island won against Bahamas with the score of 2-1.

Goal scorer of U.S. Virgin Island: Mackiesh Taylor 16’ and Bianca Canizio 34’

Goal scorer of Bahamas: Keyonique Thompson 31’

LEAGUE B GROUP A

Dominica competed against Guyana at 5PM ET and 7PM Local.

Guyana won against Dominica with the score of 9-0.

Goal scorer of Guyana:

Otesha Charles 4’, 74’, 79’

Shanice Alferd 19’

Brianne Desa 28’

Stephani Kouzas 34’

Annalisa Vincent 38’ 88’

Anya Tribune 61’

LEAGUE A GROUP B

Jamaica competed against Panama at 7PM ET.

The match ended in a draw with the score of 1-1 each.

Goal scorer of Jamaica: Shaneil BUCKLEY 45’

Goal scorer of Panama: Marta COX 30’

LEAGUE B GROUP B

Nicaragua competed against Honduras at 7PM ET and 6PM Local.

Nicaragua won against Honduras with the score of 2-1.

Goal scorer of Nicaragua: Doriana AGUILAR 12’ 51’

Goal scorer of Honduras: Lesbia Puerto 16’

LEAGUE B GROUP B

Martinique competed against El Salvador at 7PM ET and 8PM Local.

El Salvador won against Martinique with the score of 2-0.

Goal scorer of El Salvador: Victoria Sanchez 64’ and Brenda CEREN 79’

Schedule of the matches from 29th November 2023 to 5th December 2023 has been declared. The finals of CONCACAF Gold cup will take place on March 10th, 2024, at the SNAPORAGON STADIUM in San Diego, CA.