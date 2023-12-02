Know here: Results of CONCACAF Gold cup matches of December 1

The Results for CONCACAF road to Gold cup matches played on Friday, 1st December 2023 are declared. 3 matches were scheduled.
LEAGUE C GROUP B
- Saint Lucia competed against Guadeloupe at 3pm ET and 4pm Local at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.
- Saint Lucia won the match with the score of 5-1 against Guadeloupe.
- Goal scorer of Saint Lucia:
Arnicka Louis 7’ , 21’
Krysan St.Louis 39’ , 57’ , 90+2’
- Goal scorer of Guadeloupe : Sydjalhia Garriba 89’
LEAGUE B GROUP C
- Barbados competed against Dominican Republic at 6pm ET and 7pm Local at Wildey Turf Stadium.
- Dominican Republic won the match against Barbados with the score of 7-1.
- Goal scorer of Dominican Republic:
Mia Ansenjo 20’ , 33’
Lucia Marte 48’ , 87’
Alyssa Oviedo 68’
Kathrynn Gonzalez 75’
Winibian Peralta 80’
- Goal scorer of Barbados: Acacia Small 32’
LEAGUE A GROUP A
- Puerto Rico competed against Mexico at 7PM ET and 8PM Local at Juan Ramon Loubriel, Puerto Rico.
- Mexico won the match against Puerto Rico with the score of 3-0.
- Goal scorer of Mexico:
Natalia Mauleon 47’
Kiana Palacious 63’ , 90’+3
No matches are scheduled for Saturday, 02 December 2023.
Matches scheduled for CONCACAF Gold Cup Sunday, 3rd December are as follows :
LEAGUE A
Guatemala will compete with Jamaica at 7PM ET and 6PM Local at the Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores (GUA)
LEAGUE B
- Honduras will compete against Martinique at the Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles (HON) at 2PM ET and 1PM Local.
- El Salvador will compete against Nicaragua at Estadio Jorge Magico Gonzalez (SLV) at 4PM ET and 3PM Local.
- Guyana will compete with Antigua and Barbuda at Dr.IR.Franklin Essed Stadion (SUR) at 4PM ET and 6PM Local.
- Suriname will compete with Dominica at Dr. IR. Franklin Essed Stadion (SUR) at 7PM ET and 9PM Local.
LEAGUE C
- US Virgin Island will compete against Grenada at Bethlehem Soccer Complex at 6PM ET AND 7PM Local.