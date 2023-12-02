Know here: Results of CONCACAF Gold cup matches of December 1

The Results for CONCACAF road to Gold cup matches played on Friday, 1st December 2023 are declared

The Results for CONCACAF road to Gold cup matches played on Friday, 1st December 2023 are declared. 3 matches were scheduled.

LEAGUE C GROUP B

Saint Lucia competed against Guadeloupe at 3pm ET and 4pm Local at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Saint Lucia won the match with the score of 5-1 against Guadeloupe.

Goal scorer of Saint Lucia:

Arnicka Louis 7’ , 21’

Krysan St.Louis 39’ , 57’ , 90+2’

Goal scorer of Guadeloupe : Sydjalhia Garriba 89’

LEAGUE B GROUP C

Barbados competed against Dominican Republic at 6pm ET and 7pm Local at Wildey Turf Stadium.

Dominican Republic won the match against Barbados with the score of 7-1.

Goal scorer of Dominican Republic:

Mia Ansenjo 20’ , 33’

Lucia Marte 48’ , 87’

Alyssa Oviedo 68’

Kathrynn Gonzalez 75’

Winibian Peralta 80’

Goal scorer of Barbados: Acacia Small 32’

LEAGUE A GROUP A

Puerto Rico competed against Mexico at 7PM ET and 8PM Local at Juan Ramon Loubriel, Puerto Rico.

Mexico won the match against Puerto Rico with the score of 3-0.

Goal scorer of Mexico:

Natalia Mauleon 47’

Kiana Palacious 63’ , 90’+3

No matches are scheduled for Saturday, 02 December 2023.

Matches scheduled for CONCACAF Gold Cup Sunday, 3rd December are as follows :

LEAGUE A

Guatemala will compete with Jamaica at 7PM ET and 6PM Local at the Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores (GUA)

LEAGUE B

Honduras will compete against Martinique at the Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles (HON) at 2PM ET and 1PM Local. El Salvador will compete against Nicaragua at Estadio Jorge Magico Gonzalez (SLV) at 4PM ET and 3PM Local. Guyana will compete with Antigua and Barbuda at Dr.IR.Franklin Essed Stadion (SUR) at 4PM ET and 6PM Local. Suriname will compete with Dominica at Dr. IR. Franklin Essed Stadion (SUR) at 7PM ET and 9PM Local.

LEAGUE C

US Virgin Island will compete against Grenada at Bethlehem Soccer Complex at 6PM ET AND 7PM Local.