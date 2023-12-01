Know here: Results of CONCACAF Gold cup matches of 30th November 2023

The results of CONCACAF Road to GOLD CUP for the matches played on 30th November 2023 are as follows:
- LEAGUE C GROUP A
- The first match took place between Aruba and Turks & Caicos Islands at 2pm ET and 3 Local at Guillermo P. Trinidad Stadium- Oranjestad , Aruba.
- Aruba won the match against Turks &Caicos Islands with the score of 8-0.
- Goal scorer of Aruba:
3 goals were secured by Vanessa Susanna 4’, 45’+3, 71’
4 goals were secured by Bonny Lammers 27’, 49’, 52’, 68’
Stacy Lampe 70’
- LEAGUE C GROUP D
- The match took place between Anguilla and Curacao at 3pm ET and 4pm Local at Raymond E. Guishard Stadium.
- Curacao won against Anguilla with the score of 5-1.
- Goal scorers of Curacao:
4 goals were secured by Kadisha Martina 19’, 39’, 54’ ,83’
Taisha Hansen 45’+5
- Goal scorer of Anguilla: Carlia Johnson 86’
- LEAGUE C GROUP A
- Bonaire competed against Belize at 7pm and 8pm Local at Stadion Antonio Trenidat, Rincon
- Belize won against Bonaire with the score of 5-1.
- Goal scorers of Belize:
Khalydia Velasquez 18’
2 goals were secured by Sabrina Eiley 41’, 49’
2 goals were secured by Carlene Tillett 81’, 90’
- Goal scorer of Bonaire: Vurgy-Ann Visers 28’
- LEAGUE A GROUP C
- Costa Rica competed against Haiti at 8pm ET and 7pm Local in Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto.
- Costa Rica won the match against Haiti with the score of 2-1.
- Goal Scorers of Costa Rica:
Gloriana Villalobos 13’
Alexa Herrera 90+8’
- Goal scorer of Haiti: Nerilia Mondesir 55’
Matches scheduled for CONCACAF Road to GOLD CUP for Friday, 1 December 2023 are:
League A
Puerto Rico will compete against Mexico at 7pm ET and 8pm Local as Estadio Juan Ramon Loubriel (PUR).
League B
Barbados will compete against Dominican Republic at 6pm ET and 7pm Local at Wildey Turf (BRB).
League C
Saint lucia will compete with Guadeloupe at 3pm ET and 4pm Local at Darren Sammy Cricket ground(LCA).