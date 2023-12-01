Know here: Results of CONCACAF Gold cup matches of 30th November 2023

The results of CONCACAF Road to GOLD CUP for the matches played on 30th November 2023 are declared

The results of CONCACAF Road to GOLD CUP for the matches played on 30th November 2023 are as follows:

LEAGUE C GROUP A

The first match took place between Aruba and Turks & Caicos Islands at 2pm ET and 3 Local at Guillermo P. Trinidad Stadium- Oranjestad , Aruba.

Aruba won the match against Turks &Caicos Islands with the score of 8-0.

Goal scorer of Aruba:

3 goals were secured by Vanessa Susanna 4’, 45’+3, 71’

4 goals were secured by Bonny Lammers 27’, 49’, 52’, 68’

Stacy Lampe 70’

LEAGUE C GROUP D

The match took place between Anguilla and Curacao at 3pm ET and 4pm Local at Raymond E. Guishard Stadium.

Curacao won against Anguilla with the score of 5-1.

Goal scorers of Curacao:

4 goals were secured by Kadisha Martina 19’, 39’, 54’ ,83’

Taisha Hansen 45’+5

Goal scorer of Anguilla: Carlia Johnson 86’

LEAGUE C GROUP A

Bonaire competed against Belize at 7pm and 8pm Local at Stadion Antonio Trenidat, Rincon

Belize won against Bonaire with the score of 5-1.

Goal scorers of Belize:

Khalydia Velasquez 18’

2 goals were secured by Sabrina Eiley 41’, 49’

2 goals were secured by Carlene Tillett 81’, 90’

Goal scorer of Bonaire: Vurgy-Ann Visers 28’

LEAGUE A GROUP C

Costa Rica competed against Haiti at 8pm ET and 7pm Local in Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto.

Costa Rica won the match against Haiti with the score of 2-1.

Goal Scorers of Costa Rica:

Gloriana Villalobos 13’

Alexa Herrera 90+8’

Goal scorer of Haiti: Nerilia Mondesir 55’

Matches scheduled for CONCACAF Road to GOLD CUP for Friday, 1 December 2023 are:

League A

Puerto Rico will compete against Mexico at 7pm ET and 8pm Local as Estadio Juan Ramon Loubriel (PUR).

League B

Barbados will compete against Dominican Republic at 6pm ET and 7pm Local at Wildey Turf (BRB).

League C

Saint lucia will compete with Guadeloupe at 3pm ET and 4pm Local at Darren Sammy Cricket ground(LCA).